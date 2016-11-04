AM
Nov 3, 2016
This course has shown me new way to achieve what I have been struggling for months. It also give me methodology to improve myself and my teaching methods.
SA
Feb 19, 2019
A really informative course in regards of technology that could be used in class and assisting it to be more creative and participative.
By Joan•
Nov 3, 2016
As a course on Web 2.0 Tools, I would suggest that the course also uses web 2.0 tools to engage the participants. It will give us hands on experience as a learner on how the tools can engage us.
By Myriam•
Sep 14, 2017
Sorprendentemente me ha parecido un curso bastante flojo. Versa sobre herramientas potentes para la enseñanza y, contrariamente, utiliza herramientas y una tecnología que ya están muy obsoletas. Me ha extrañado que no haya sido verificado por Coursera, pues he hecho en esta plataforma un par de cursos de una calidad excelente.
By Akintemi, B O•
Dec 23, 2019
This course is an eye opener to merging technology with education. I have discovered quite a number of useful tools
By Tan S T•
Mar 6, 2017
It is a well structured course with excellent contents for the beginner to learn and share knowledge of EduTech.
By Zainudin B M•
May 17, 2020
A very enriching and informative course that is greatly helpful in my future training modules.
By anitha•
Feb 18, 2020
excellent course looking for more such courses
By Dr. C R•
May 28, 2020
Got very good exposure about the web tools.
By Darlene A W•
Aug 20, 2020
This is great course for educators that are starting their online educational journey. This course can help leverage your Web 2.0 skill sets and collaborative tools knowledge for class instruction, student engagement and educational collaboration with your peers. There is some outdated information however this is still a valuable course to take.
By Freddie C•
Oct 18, 2016
The course's online learning platform was convenient and easy to follow. The pace that the course goes at was ideal and the allowance to go ahead with later week's assignments was a good move - as it catered to my availability so i could finish the later week's assignment before i get busier with work and studies in the later part of the month.
By Abir J•
Feb 2, 2021
Excellent and engaging content and delivery. It is a course that is very relevant and has many practical applications to instructors. The reason for the 4 star rating is that some of the recommended tools are no longer working as of 2016. A course on web 2 tools needs to be updated more regularly.
By Alaa E•
Jul 10, 2020
Great course. It opened my eyes and mind to new tools. But what was really great was the discussions where many people participated and provided helpful information and advice.
By Nur'ain A•
Nov 1, 2016
I have learned many new tools that I never knew existed. These tools are useful and relevant as we are in the IT-Age and moving into "Future Ready Schools"-format of teaching and learning. The tools will definitely be ignite interest to, not only students, but to teachers as well!
By Kevin M•
Mar 15, 2021
A wonderful, easy to follow, and extremely pertinent course. I have taken plenty notes and have found at least a handful of opportunities where I have already used what I have learned in this course. I will definitely recommend it to others looking for professional development.
By Ligeia V•
Oct 30, 2016
An excellent, well constructed course with clearly defined objectives. I learnt so much and thoroughly enjoyed the course. I have taken another course from the same department at University of Houston and I honestly can't sing the praises of this department loudly enough!
By Rosalind A•
Sep 26, 2017
Excellent course. I learnt about how WEB 2.0 tools can be employed and manipulated to better engage learners and enhance lessons. I also tried out the tools and read how other educators used tools in their classroom. Kudos to the team!
By Sandra G•
Dec 22, 2016
Hello! I´d like to let you know that I´m making the most of this course! SInce this is a two -way road I´m going to apply the resources and tools in class. I´ll let you know.
Thank you so much!
Cheers,
Sandra Goronas
Argentina
By mariyah s•
Aug 18, 2018
Hi
This course has been really helpful. I got to learn about so many ways to make the class, assignments interactive. Web 2.0 tool is a very good way to help students participate willingly and get the best results.
By LEE, J•
Mar 9, 2019
This course gave very helpful information and skills in our daily life as student and as teacher.
Every videos, reading materials and quizzes were so good.
By A R M•
Nov 4, 2016
By Sharif B A•
Feb 20, 2019
By Roberto S•
Feb 10, 2018
Um curso muito útil não só para educadores, mad para todos que precisam lidar com colaboração e comunicação nossa seus processos.
By Elaine L•
Apr 25, 2017
Fabulous course! I learned so much from this MOOC and would highly recommend it to anyone in education.
By Raymond M•
Jul 6, 2021
Fantastic Course, I really enjoyed and will certainly share lessons with peers and students.
By JASON Y•
Oct 24, 2016
Very fun and great ways to understand various tools that can apply in our education sector.
By Nur T•
Aug 21, 2019
It's reall good course to enlighten every teacher in the globe