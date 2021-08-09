Enhance Student Learning with Interactive Lessons in Nearpod
Create and modify Nearpod lessons to engage and assess students.
Use Nearpod to bring learning to life for your students.
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
By the end of this project, you will have curated a library of Nearpod lessons and you will have learned how to make every lesson interactive with the many features of Nearpod. With Nearpod, you can add quiz and game features to learning videos. You can launch lessons live or allow students to work at their own pace. With the data you collect, you can identify areas where students need more practice and adjust your teaching to meet those needs. Whether you are teaching onine or in the classroom, Nearpod is a learning platform that will enhance any learning experience. *You will need a free Nearpod account for this project. Also you will need a free Google account for this project.
elementary teaching
classroom tools
interactive lessons
Teaching tools
online tools
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Use the lesson library
Customize Nearpod lessons.
Create your own Nearpod lesson with Google Slides
Share lessons with students.
Use Nearpod's Reporting and Quick Launch features.
by PTAug 9, 2021
It has been great to have this course. The speaker explains well and sounds friendly. The workspace given is a wonderful experience for me, so I could practice the skills right away. Thank you.
