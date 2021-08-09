Enhance Student Learning with Interactive Lessons in Nearpod

In this Free Guided Project, you will:

Create and modify Nearpod lessons to engage and assess students.

Use Nearpod to bring learning to life for your students.

By the end of this project, you will have curated a library of Nearpod lessons and you will have learned how to make every lesson interactive with the many features of Nearpod. With Nearpod, you can add quiz and game features to learning videos. You can launch lessons live or allow students to work at their own pace. With the data you collect, you can identify areas where students need more practice and adjust your teaching to meet those needs. Whether you are teaching onine or in the classroom, Nearpod is a learning platform that will enhance any learning experience. *You will need a free Nearpod account for this project. Also you will need a free Google account for this project.

  • elementary teaching

  • classroom tools

  • interactive lessons

  • Teaching tools

  • online tools

  1. Use the lesson library

  2. Customize Nearpod lessons.

  3. Create your own Nearpod lesson with Google Slides

  4. Share lessons with students.

  5. Use Nearpod's Reporting and Quick Launch features.

Frequently Asked Questions

Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.

Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.

You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.

At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.

Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.

You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

