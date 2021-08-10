By Puji T•
Aug 10, 2021
It has been great to have this course. The speaker explains well and sounds friendly. The workspace given is a wonderful experience for me, so I could practice the skills right away. Thank you.
By Hsiaoyun C•
Jun 21, 2021
The course gives a very explicit explanation and demonstration on how to design more interactive and engaging lessons in Nearpod.
By Nancy C M M•
Feb 21, 2021
This is an amazing way to learn how to do interactive lessons. It was very useful for me. Thanks.
By Daniele C•
Jul 14, 2021
Excellent! Well-explained, well-paced, and obviously very well thought out. Thank You.
By Farhana A•
Apr 22, 2022
very quick and short and easy to learn.
By Mohammed m r y•
Mar 17, 2022
مختصرة وهادفة
By Mahrous M M•
Apr 13, 2022
great