Chevron Left
Back to Enhance Student Learning with Interactive Lessons in Nearpod

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Enhance Student Learning with Interactive Lessons in Nearpod by Coursera Project Network

4.7
stars
25 ratings
5 reviews

About the Course

By the end of this project, you will have curated a library of Nearpod lessons and you will have learned how to make every lesson interactive with the many features of Nearpod. With Nearpod, you can add quiz and game features to learning videos. You can launch lessons live or allow students to work at their own pace. With the data you collect, you can identify areas where students need more practice and adjust your teaching to meet those needs. Whether you are teaching onine or in the classroom, Nearpod is a learning platform that will enhance any learning experience. *You will need a free Nearpod account for this project. Also you will need a free Google account for this project....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 7 of 7 Reviews for Enhance Student Learning with Interactive Lessons in Nearpod

By Puji T

Aug 10, 2021

It has been great to have this course. The speaker explains well and sounds friendly. The workspace given is a wonderful experience for me, so I could practice the skills right away. Thank you.

By Hsiaoyun C

Jun 21, 2021

The course gives a very explicit explanation and demonstration on how to design more interactive and engaging lessons in Nearpod.

By Nancy C M M

Feb 21, 2021

This is an amazing way to learn how to do interactive lessons. It was very useful for me. Thanks.

By Daniele C

Jul 14, 2021

Excellent! Well-explained, well-paced, and obviously very well thought out. Thank You.

By Farhana A

Apr 22, 2022

v​ery quick and short and easy to learn.

By Mohammed m r y

Mar 17, 2022

مختصرة وهادفة

By Mahrous M M

Apr 13, 2022

great

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder