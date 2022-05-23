In this course, we’ll learn about more advanced machine learning methods that are used to tackle problems in the supply chain. We’ll start with an overview of the different ML paradigms (regression/classification) and where the latest models fit into these breakdowns. Then, we’ll dive deeper into some of the specific techniques and use cases such as using neural networks to predict product demand and random forests to classify products. An important part to using these models is understanding their assumptions and required preprocessing steps. We’ll end with a project incorporating advanced techniques with an image classification problem to find faulty products coming out of a machine.
It is reccomended that you finish the first two courses in the speciliation before trying this one.
Skills you will gain
- Natural Language Processing
- Machine Learning
- Bias–Variance Tradeoff
- Supply Chain
- Image Analysis
LearnQuest
LearnQuest is the preferred training partner to the world’s leading companies, organizations, and government agencies. Our team boasts 20+ years of experience designing, developing and delivering a full suite industry-leading technology education classes and training solutions across the globe. Our trainers, equipped with expert industry experience and an unparalleled commitment to quality, facilitate classes that are offered in various delivery formats so our clients can obtain the training they need when and where they need it.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Machine Learning in the Supply Chain
In this module, we'll learn about the use cases of machine learning in the supply chain. We'll start with the big picture applications before diving deeper into specific algorithms, including neural networks. Throughout the module, we'll explain not only the general artificial intelligence concepts and mathematics, but also how these algorithms can specifically be used for the supply chain.
A Classical AI Approach
In this module, we'll cover the concepts relating to the ML paradigm. We'll start by learning how to pick a model, relying on considerations such as managing the bias-variance tradeoff. Next, we'll explore how machine learning models converge, including the use of stochastic gradient descent to minimize loss functions. Finally, we'll end with some practical considerations on coding advanced AI models with libraries for hyperparamter tuning.
Images and Text
In this module, we'll expand beyond numbers and learn how to use machine learning on images and text. We'll start by talking about how to analyze text data and cover the primary methods behind natural language processing. Then, we'll learn how to analyze images by constructing convolutional neural networks complete with convolutions and pooling layers.
Final Project: Detecting Anomalies with Image Classification
In this final project, we’ll apply what we learned in the last module to classify images of products based on whether there is a defect or not.
About the Machine Learning for Supply Chains Specialization
This specialization is intended for students who wish to use machine language to analyze and predict product usage and other similar tasks. There is no specific prerequisite but some general knowledge of supply chain will be helpful, as well as general statistics and calculus.
