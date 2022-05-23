About this Course

Course 3 of 4 in the
Machine Learning for Supply Chains Specialization
Intermediate Level

I​t is reccomended that you finish the first two courses in the speciliation before trying this one.

Approx. 22 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Natural Language Processing
  • Machine Learning
  • Bias–Variance Tradeoff
  • Supply Chain
  • Image Analysis
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Machine Learning in the Supply Chain

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 11 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
14 hours to complete

A Classical AI Approach

14 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 9 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Images and Text

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 19 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Final Project: Detecting Anomalies with Image Classification

4 hours to complete



