Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Machine Learning for Supply Chains Specialization
Beginner Level

N​o background required, though some general knowledge of supply chain will be helpful.

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • L​earn to merge, clean, and manipulate data using Python libraries such as Numpy and Pandas

  • G​ain familiarity with the basic and advaned Python functonalities such as importing and using modules, list compreohensions, and lambda functions.

  • S​olve a supply chain cost optimization problem using Linear Programming with Pulp

Skills you will gain

  • Data Science
  • Pandas
  • Numpy
  • Supply Chain
  • Linear Programming (LP)
LearnQuest

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Introduction to Programming Concepts and Python Practices

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 45 min), 5 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Digging Into Data: Common Tools for Data Science

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 34 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Higher Level Data Wrangling and Manipulation

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 23 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Course 1 Final Project

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 8 min)

About the Machine Learning for Supply Chains Specialization

Machine Learning for Supply Chains

