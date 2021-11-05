By mawaddah y b•
Nov 5, 2021
there is something wrong in week 4 the last assignment it never give me full mark no matter what i check on it and never knew what was the problem.
it would be appreciated if the issue were solved .
By Daniel Z•
Aug 7, 2021
This course can improve a lot. The code is missing some best practices. There are rather big gaps in the theory. No as good as I thought.
By Francisco G S•
Oct 13, 2021
does not explain pulp enough
By Wing Y W C•
Oct 12, 2021
The projects has been very relevant to supply chain application. However, overall I felt that the course was not well-organized.
From a learner's perspective, I found that there are a lot of small errors in the course quizzes and materials. For instance, there are several questions (in different quizzes) where none of the multiple choice options is correct to answer the question.
As well, I feel there there are at times huge leaps in materials and lack of organization in material. There are also a few very short videos for each topic that flies through the materials, but a lot of readings (marked as 10 minutes) to external sources/ Python documentation. I fully expect to do readings but I do feel I benefited more from Googling YouTube videos from the same subject matter for a more in-depth walkthrough and explaination.
Lastly, there was very little support provided by the instructor team. There are discussion forums where students were supposed to post their questions. However, the forums are unmonitored and questions are not answered (there were student questions from 2 months ago that did not have any response).