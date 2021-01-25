NV
Nov 15, 2020
Very well designed course, great that we could work with our own data and apply the theory. Looking forward to continue the journey.
Nov 6, 2020
Great course and very well structured. I'm really impressed with the instructor who give thorough walkthrough to the code.
Jan 25, 2021
Really good course but it is whistle-stop through the methods. I strongly recommend getting a book to accompany the course if you are relatively new just so you can cross reference some of the methods and functions.
I found some of the examples a little more difficult to apply to the course work because of how they were demonstrated in the lab. This is NOT a bad thing, all good learning, but when you're trying to unpack things it's good to have another reference source handy.
Nov 16, 2020
Nov 7, 2020
Dec 28, 2020
Learned really about supervised learning and more importantly regularization and some available methods.
Apr 13, 2021
I recommend this course to everyone who wants to excel in Machine Learning. This is a Great Course!
Sep 30, 2021
very detailed. However, it is better if the gradient decent has its lesson.
Oct 8, 2021
Great course! Covered everything I wished to learn!
Apr 24, 2021
Before taking this course, I tested similar courses offered by other institutes or universities. I am glad that I chose IBM because it has a good balance of concepts and applications. I learned a lot from this course. and will be using what I learned in analyzing experimental and survey data.
I gave this course a 4 instead of 5 because there was insufficient explanation on the different evaluation metrics.
Feb 15, 2021
Good overview of the different regression models and the theory behind them. Could be a bit more attention to common pittfalls and type and size of problems which are usually addressed by these methods.
Jun 24, 2021
The balance between theory and application is such that both are left quite poorly covered. One does not get an understanding of how algorithms work, explanations focus on 'intuititve' understanding. At the same time, the coding part is not particularly detailed, either. Moreover, there are several mistakes in videos, quizzes and jupyter lab books. I would not recommend this course.
Sep 22, 2021
The course covered various aspects of regression modelling in good detail and the practice notebooks were also very helpful in implementing and reinforcing the learnings of course. Though the subject matter is quite wide, efforts were made by the instructor to cover most of them.
May 3, 2021
Thanks very much for this great course. It is comprehensive and intuitive in terms of Regression analysis. It covers all the necessary tools for an essential and sufficient application of Regression analysis.
Feb 22, 2022
Great course, well structured. The presentation of the different methods is very clear and well separated to understand the differences. A good understanding of basic regressors is gained from this course.
Mar 25, 2021
It was an exceedingly difficult for me, sometimes JSON files under Jupiter Notebook links made me freeze. But this intensity of challenge brings me an improvement for my skills.
Thanks Coursera & IBM
Jan 6, 2022
Linear Regression, Ridge, Lasso, Elastic Net, L1 and L2 regularizations... All very well explained theoretically and coded on Jupyter Notebook accordingly.
Dec 13, 2020
The instructor from videos is amazing. Great tutor. So far the courses from IBM Machine Learning Professional Certificate are really, really good.
May 4, 2021
Excellent!!! I rather recommend the course for those who need to understand properly and fast!
Apr 10, 2021
Very well presented. This is without doubt the best series for Machine Learning on Coursera.
Jun 6, 2021
best course ever I learned regression and polynomials in a professional way.
thank you
Aug 11, 2021
Well structured course. Concepts are explained clearly with hands on exercises.
Jun 5, 2021
Please give the lecturer credit and include him as one of the instructors
Feb 7, 2022
really good course, content is rich with good machine learning concepts
Jun 16, 2021
Great way learn about machine learning development of regression models
Apr 4, 2022
Great course for someone wanting to learn Supervise Machine learning
Jun 11, 2021
Very well structured course, the explanations were very clear.