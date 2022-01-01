About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Data Science
  • Information Engineering
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Machine Learning
  • Python Programming
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

IBM

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Building a Rapid Prototype with Watson Studio AutoAI

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 36 min), 14 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Automated Data Preparation and Model Selection

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 34 min), 11 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Automated Feature Engineering and Hyperparameter Optimization

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 36 min), 11 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Evaluation and Deployment of AutoAI-generated Solutions

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 8 min), 9 readings, 4 quizzes

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder