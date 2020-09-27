Learner Reviews & Feedback for Machine Learning Rapid Prototyping with IBM Watson Studio by IBM
About the Course
An emerging trend in AI is the availability of technologies in which automation is used to select a best-fit model, perform feature engineering and improve model performance via hyperparameter optimization. This automation will provide rapid-prototyping of models and allow the Data Scientist to focus their efforts on applying domain knowledge to fine-tune models. This course will take the learner through the creation of an end-to-end automated pipeline built by Watson Studio’s AutoAI experiment tool, explaining the underlying technology at work as developed by IBM Research. The focus will be on working with an auto-generated Python notebook. Learners will be provided with test data sets for two use cases.
This course is intended for practicing Data Scientists. While it showcases the automated AI capabilies of IBM Watson Studio with AutoAI, the course does not explain Machine Learning or Data Science concepts.
In order to be successful, you should have knowledge of:
Data Science workflow
Data Preprocessing
Feature Engineering
Machine Learning Algorithms
Hyperparameter Optimization
Evaluation measures for models
Python and scikit-learn library (including Pipeline class)...
By ranjanr@gmail.com
Sep 27, 2020
AutoAI tool is the best of breed automated machine learning toolset I have used. The objective of this course is to create quick prototype with AutoAI, however this course taught me many aspects of machine learning that I was not aware of. I was able to apply my learning to a totally different problem in real estate domain helping a startup. Kudos to the team who created this course.
By Narayanan S B
Sep 14, 2020
Very much informative and useful with hands on excercise