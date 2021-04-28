About this Course

Intermediate Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Configure batch processing with Databricks and Data Factory on Azure

  • Use ETL and ELT to load and transform data

  • Create linked services and identify pipelines for data stored within Data Factory

  • Explain Data Virtualization in PolyBase

Skills you will gain

  • Data Analysis
  • Microsoft Azure
  • Big Data
  • Data Lake
  • Data Factory
Instructors

Offered by

LearnQuest

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

7 minutes to complete

Introduction

7 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 7 min)
2 hours to complete

Section 1 - Batch Processing with Databricks and Data Factory on Azure

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 40 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

Section 2 - Creating Pipelines and Activities

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 46 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Section 3 - Link Services and Datasets

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 38 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Section 4 - Schedules and Triggers

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 17 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

Section 5 - Selecting Windowing Functions

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 30 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Section 6 - Configuring Input and Output for Streaming Data Solutions

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 33 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Section 7 - ELT versus ETL in Polybase

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 21 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Frequently Asked Questions

