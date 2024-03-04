LearnQuest
Next-Generation Firewalls and Intrusion Prevention
Next-Generation Firewalls and Intrusion Prevention

Taught in English

Vinay Kumar

Instructor: Vinay Kumar

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Advanced level

Recommended experience

9 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Recently updated!

December 2023

This course is part of the Advanced Network Security Specialization
There are 4 modules in this course

Welcome to the Next-Gen Firewalls and Intrusion Prevention course! This course is designed to provide an in-depth understanding of next-generation firewalls and intrusion prevention systems, which are crucial elements in modern network security. Throughout this course, you will learn about key characteristics and features of next-generation firewalls and how to configure them, IPS systems and how to maintain them, and lastly, responding to threats and network monitoring.

This module provides an in-depth exploration of key characteristics and features of next-generation firewalls, a comparative analysis with traditional firewalls, principles for effective firewall configuration, and practical use cases in real-world scenarios.

This module provides comprehensive insights into the functions and significance of IPS in network security, hands-on implementation and configuration of IPS within a network, maintaining and updating IPS rules and signatures, and evaluating the effectiveness of an IPS deployment.

This module delves into the skills and strategies required to interpret output from next-generation firewalls and intrusion prevention systems (IPS), respond effectively to identified threats, assess the severity of security incidents, and design a comprehensive strategy for ongoing network monitoring and threat response.

Instructor

Vinay Kumar
LearnQuest
LearnQuest

