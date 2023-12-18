LearnQuest
Securing Cloud and Hybrid Networks
Securing Cloud and Hybrid Networks

This course is part of Advanced Network Security Specialization

Taught in English

Vinay Kumar

Instructor: Vinay Kumar

Advanced level

Recommended experience

9 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Recently updated!

December 2023

There are 4 modules in this course

As more organizations migrate to cloud or hybrid environments, understanding how to secure these networks becomes increasingly important. This course focuses on the specific challenges and solutions associated with cloud and hybrid network security. Participants will gain practical experience with tools and techniques for securing these environments and learn about best practices for cloud and hybrid network security.

In today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, understanding cloud and hybrid network security is essential for any organization. This module aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of cloud and hybrid networks, the security challenges they pose, and how to evaluate and enhance security measures effectively.

This module aims to equip you with the knowledge and skills required to implement security controls, leverage cloud-specific security tools, design effective security strategies for cloud migrations, and create robust disaster recovery plans.

In today's dynamic digital landscape, advanced cloud security techniques are essential to protect sensitive data and maintain the integrity of cloud and hybrid network environments. This module provides an in-depth exploration of advanced cloud security techniques and technologies, the role of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in cloud security, strategies for continuous monitoring, and the development of comprehensive cloud security policies.

Instructor

Vinay Kumar
3 Courses669 learners

