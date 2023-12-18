In the dynamic landscape of modern IT, organizations are increasingly adopting cloud and hybrid environments, transforming the way networks operate. This advanced network security course is designed to equip participants with specialized knowledge and hands-on experience in securing cloud and hybrid networks. As these environments present unique challenges, understanding effective strategies and best practices is crucial for maintaining a robust security posture.
Securing Cloud and Hybrid Networks
This course is part of Advanced Network Security Specialization
Taught in English
Included with
Course
Recommended experience
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
December 2023
9 quizzes
Course
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your subject-matter expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 4 modules in this course
As more organizations migrate to cloud or hybrid environments, understanding how to secure these networks becomes increasingly important. This course focuses on the specific challenges and solutions associated with cloud and hybrid network security. Participants will gain practical experience with tools and techniques for securing these environments and learn about best practices for cloud and hybrid network security.
What's included
1 video2 readings
In today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, understanding cloud and hybrid network security is essential for any organization. This module aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of cloud and hybrid networks, the security challenges they pose, and how to evaluate and enhance security measures effectively.
What's included
4 videos2 readings3 quizzes2 discussion prompts2 plugins
This module aims to equip you with the knowledge and skills required to implement security controls, leverage cloud-specific security tools, design effective security strategies for cloud migrations, and create robust disaster recovery plans.
What's included
5 videos1 reading3 quizzes1 plugin
In today's dynamic digital landscape, advanced cloud security techniques are essential to protect sensitive data and maintain the integrity of cloud and hybrid network environments. This module provides an in-depth exploration of advanced cloud security techniques and technologies, the role of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in cloud security, strategies for continuous monitoring, and the development of comprehensive cloud security policies.
What's included
6 videos2 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt2 plugins
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Computer Security and Networks
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Computer Security and Networks? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Specialization, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.