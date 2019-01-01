Kenny Mobley is a technology leader who helps organizations align their technology/business cultures and strategies. Through his 24 years of experience, he has helped Fortune 20, mid-sized, and start-up organizations to introduce data-driven business practices, increase organizational efficiency, optimize their processes, and implement new technology solutions. Through this leadership, Kenny has created multiple environments for the successful delivery of creative, cost-effective, and high-quality data, analytic, and cloud-based solutions. Recently, at a Fortune 500 retailer, he was directly involved in a transformative cloud migration of data analytics assets and services.