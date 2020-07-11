This course in an introduction to Microsoft Azure services. Students will gain familiarity with core Azure topics and practice implementation of infrastructure components.
Getting Started with AzureLearnQuest
About this Course
What you will learn
Navigating the Azure Portal and Creating Custom Dahboards
Deploying Virtual Machines
Cloud Security, including Network Security Groups, Firewall and Resource Policies
Azure Cloud Resource Groups and Storage Options
Skills you will gain
- Cloud Platforms
- Cloud Databases
- Microsoft Azure
- Cloud Management
- Cloud Computing
Offered by
LearnQuest
LearnQuest is the preferred training partner to the world’s leading companies, organizations, and government agencies. Our team boasts 20+ years of experience designing, developing and delivering a full suite industry-leading technology education classes and training solutions across the globe. Our trainers, equipped with expert industry experience and an unparalleled commitment to quality, facilitate classes that are offered in various delivery formats so our clients can obtain the training they need when and where they need it.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Navigating Azure Tools and Services
Welcome to "Getting Started with Azure". This course is designed to give you the skills needed to successfully manage Microsoft Azure resources.
Deploying Virtual Machines (VMs)
In this lesson you will be introduced to basic concepts of deploying virtual machines in Microsoft Azure.
Azure Network Security
Cloud security is an important topic. This lesson covers key concepts of security for Azure resources.
Deploying an Azure Network
Azure resources are frequently deployed with many related resources. You will be introduced to key considerations for deploying to an Azure Network.
Firewall Configurations and Resource Groups
This module introduces common firewall configuration activities. You will also learn the benefits of resource groups in Azure, how they are managed, their configuration settings, and common components.
Reviews
- 5 stars60.90%
- 4 stars24.40%
- 3 stars6.69%
- 2 stars3.02%
- 1 star4.96%
TOP REVIEWS FROM GETTING STARTED WITH AZURE
Great course. Gave me a lot of information and guidance about my career in Microsoft Azure
Very well organized and covers overview of fundamental components of Azure.
Its a nice course. I am started with Azure LearnQuest certification. To improve my knowledge utilizing like this in free time.
The course covered the essential information for familiarizing with how Azure works and is configured. The introduction to Azure PowerShell, CLI, and portal were very helpful.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.