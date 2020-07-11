About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Navigating the Azure Portal and Creating Custom Dahboards

  • Deploying Virtual Machines

  • Cloud Security, including Network Security Groups, Firewall and Resource Policies

  • Azure Cloud Resource Groups and Storage Options

Skills you will gain

  • Cloud Platforms
  • Cloud Databases
  • Microsoft Azure
  • Cloud Management
  • Cloud Computing
Instructor

Offered by

LearnQuest

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Navigating Azure Tools and Services

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 9 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Deploying Virtual Machines (VMs)

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 4 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Azure Network Security

4 hours to complete
1 video (Total 6 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Deploying an Azure Network

4 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 12 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Firewall Configurations and Resource Groups

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 8 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

