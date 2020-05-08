RB
May 15, 2020
I find this is an excellent course and very much useful for my Organizations initiative of Azure Lift and Shift of the legacy medical imaging applications. Course content had good breadth and depth.
JD
Sep 1, 2020
The course covered the essential information for familiarizing with how Azure works and is configured. The introduction to Azure PowerShell, CLI, and portal were very helpful.
By Bhavik C K•
May 8, 2020
Course is more on reading, ideally it should be more practical exercise like you actually create Resources, VMs, apply policies locks etc etc.
By Raffael•
Oct 8, 2020
This is not worth your time. It's basically just a couple of links to Azure documentation. I don't see any structure with regard to the material. Just a couple of texts on networks and VMs. There is literally no original content. The quizzes are scarce, of little relevance and contain errors. The discussion forum is not maintained. Waste of money.
By Jobian G•
Aug 28, 2020
The course is basically read Azure documentation.
By xiaocui z•
Jun 7, 2020
so many documents with less videos
By Mark M•
Aug 31, 2020
this is the worst course I have ever taken. I will avoid coursera in the future if at all possible. the training is painful, poorly conceived, and poorly presented. it was a waste of money that I regret.
the only reason this has 1 star is because I could not submit with 0 stars.
By Ramón M C•
Aug 2, 2020
2 minutes videos and then everything is a link to Microsoft's online documentation. Some quiz quiz correct answers don't seem to be correct. Some quiz questions are not for the module you are currently on.
By Yin e M I•
Jun 21, 2020
The course itself is fine. What I didn't like was that most of the content was publicly available material from Mifcrosoft to read while I was expecting more guided content and videos created specially for the course.
By Hamed O•
Jul 18, 2021
It is literally reading MS documents and no class. MS document is not necessarily for beginners and could be complex; keep that in mind that I am currently using Azure in my work and knew many concepts before and saying this.
The documents which course asks you to read have many hyperlinks which you have no clue if you should read or not, and to make it even better, some like whitepapers are 64 pages and after reading, if you manage to finish it without any help, then you would be a super expert. Someone should ask if I wanted to do that without need for any guide or supervision from a tutor then why should I enrolled in a course? All you have from tutor is at best 5 lines of written instruction to read the MS documents, Simulation is based on MS free account which might charge you big amount if you make a mistake. All in all, not recommend at all. It is abusing the trust I had in Coursera.
It is abusing the trust I had in Coursera
By E T•
Oct 30, 2020
This is the second coursera course I have taken, and it is horrible. If the first course I had taken were this bad I would have thought coursera was total trash, and likely would not taken any more classes. There are many things in this course that are 5+ years out of date, and some quiz questions that are totally wrong. Several of the Microsoft tutorials this course directs you to have a warning at the top saying they are out of date. Many of the quiz questions that are correct focus on trivial details instead of important things. Do yourself a favor, and find some other way to learn about azure.
By Mohan P•
Nov 19, 2021
Great introduction, easy to follow enriching my knowledge. Highly recommend.
By Muhammad T K•
Sep 16, 2020
Not that good
By Ravi K B•
May 16, 2020
By Jeff D•
Sep 1, 2020
By Nikhil D•
Aug 1, 2020
This course really helps me in understanding the fundamental concepts of Azure.
Thanks to instructor,learnquest and coursera in helping me achieving this feet.
By Norman W•
Sep 30, 2020
A thorough and insightful course with a good balance of tutorials and concepts. If you need to understand Azure, this course is a valuable resource.
By Diego V Z•
Aug 6, 2020
Todos os conceitos basicos de Azure estão aqui, além da possibilidade de se aprofundar mais e mais com os materiais e links em cada uma das lições.
By Graeme R•
Nov 29, 2020
i have some certifications in AWS and wanted to know how closely related Azure and AWS were. This short overview gave me this answer.
By G P•
Jul 22, 2020
Its a nice course. I am started with Azure LearnQuest certification. To improve my knowledge utilizing like this in free time.
By Fatimaez-Zahra D•
Sep 28, 2021
I learned many thing in this course I gained a lot of information about azure and now I'm ready to learn more about azure
By José A G L•
Dec 7, 2020
Fantastic, practical and easy to understand course. If you have basic knowledge about Azure for sure you will enjoy it.
By Roant Z S•
Nov 10, 2020
Very helpful and informative. I'd learn a lot from this course about azure. Thank you so much.
By Siyabonga S N•
Apr 23, 2021
I enjoyed the course and understood the basics and best practices of using Microsoft Azure.
By Benja•
Dec 13, 2020
Strong skills on Azure as well as Firewall configuration with power-shell can be found here
By Shivani S•
Aug 14, 2020
I am so glad to complete this course and The content provided is simple and understandable.
By Muhammad A•
Jul 12, 2020
Great course. Gave me a lot of information and guidance about my career in Microsoft Azure