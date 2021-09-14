Whether you're just beginning to work with the cloud or you already have cloud experience and are new to Microsoft Azure, this course provides you with everything you need to get started. It introduces you to Microsoft Azure core concepts and services. You’ll learn the basics of cloud computing, its advantages, and how to choose the right Microsoft Azure solution for different business scenarios. You’ll use the Microsoft Azure portal and a sandbox to create and test Microsoft Azure resources at no cost to you. You don’t need to write code or have scripting skills to do this.
This course is part of the Microsoft Azure Fundamentals AZ-900 Exam Prep Specialization
You should be familiar with the general technology concepts such as networking, storage, compute, application support, and application development.
- Describe the benefits of cloud computing in Microsoft Azure
- Explain core cloud concepts
- Describe core Microsoft Azure services
- Describe core Microsoft Azure architecture components
Microsoft
Our goal at Microsoft is to empower every individual and organization on the planet to achieve more.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Azure Fundamentals
This module introduces you to the basics of cloud computing and Azure, and how to get started with Azure's subscriptions and accounts.
Microsoft Azure Fundamental Concepts & Architectural Components
In this module, you'll learn about the advantages of using cloud computing services and how to differentiate between the categories and types of cloud computing. You'll also examine the various concepts, resources, and terminology that are necessary to work with Azure architecture.
Microsoft Azure Database, Analytics, & Compute Services
This week, you'll learn about several of the database services that are available on Microsoft Azure, such as Azure Cosmos DB, Azure SQL Database, Azure SQL Managed Instance, Azure Database for MySQL, and Azure Database for PostgreSQL. In addition, you'll learn about several of the big data and analysis services in Azure. You'll also learn how to take advantage of several virtualization services in Azure compute, which can help your applications scale out quickly and efficiently to meet increasing demands.
Microsoft Azure Storage & Networking Services
This week, you'll learn about some of the different storage options that are available in Azure Storage services, and the scenarios in which each storage option is appropriate. As you complete the individual units in this module, you'll learn about Azure Blob Storage, Azure Disk Storage, Azure Files, and Blob access tiers. You'll also take a look at several of the core networking resources that are available in Azure. You'll learn about Azure Virtual Network, which you can configure into a customized network environment that meets your company's needs. You'll also learn how you can use Azure VPN Gateway and Azure ExpressRoute to create secure communication tunnels between your company's different locations.
Very well structured course! The exact information to get introduced to Microsoft Azure Cloud.
Good preparation. I passed the exam. I thought the instructor was particularly good. I assume she's an actress just reading a script, but I enjoyed her presentation.
The exercises were not accessible because sandbox link was not working. It is hard to get help from customer support.
It was great experience learning Azure Fundamentals and learned many things about cloud storage , services and networking.
About the Microsoft Azure Fundamentals AZ-900 Exam Prep Specialization
Cloud computing is rapidly expanding into all areas of businesses, creating new and exciting career opportunities. These opportunities cover a broad range of roles, from developers and architects to security professionals and data scientists. This program will give you the fundamental knowledge, skills, and confidence to begin your Microsoft Azure certification journey.
