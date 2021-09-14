About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Microsoft Azure Fundamentals AZ-900 Exam Prep Specialization
Beginner Level

You should be familiar with the general technology concepts such as networking, storage, compute, application support, and application development.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Describe the benefits of cloud computing in Microsoft Azure
  • Explain core cloud concepts
  • Describe core Microsoft Azure services
  • Describe core Microsoft Azure architecture components
Course 1 of 4 in the
Microsoft Azure Fundamentals AZ-900 Exam Prep Specialization
Beginner Level

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Microsoft

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction to Azure Fundamentals

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 28 min), 7 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Microsoft Azure Fundamental Concepts & Architectural Components

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 31 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Microsoft Azure Database, Analytics, & Compute Services

3 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 61 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Microsoft Azure Storage & Networking Services

2 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 38 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM INTRODUCTION TO MICROSOFT AZURE CLOUD SERVICES

About the Microsoft Azure Fundamentals AZ-900 Exam Prep Specialization

Microsoft Azure Fundamentals AZ-900 Exam Prep

