About the Course

Whether you're just beginning to work with the cloud or you already have cloud experience and are new to Microsoft Azure, this course provides you with everything you need to get started. It introduces you to Microsoft Azure core concepts and services. You’ll learn the basics of cloud computing, its advantages, and how to choose the right Microsoft Azure solution for different business scenarios. You’ll use the Microsoft Azure portal and a sandbox to create and test Microsoft Azure resources at no cost to you. You don’t need to write code or have scripting skills to do this. You’ll learn about several of the database and big data services that are available on Microsoft Azure. You'll also learn how to take advantage of several virtualization services in Microsoft Azure compute, which can help your applications scale out quickly and efficiently to meet increasing demands. Finally, you’ll learn about the different storage and virtual network options available in Microsoft Azure. This course can help you prepare for AZ-900: Microsoft Azure Fundamentals exam. This is the first course in a four-course program that prepares you to take the AZ-900 certification exam. This course teaches you the core concepts and skills that are assessed in the cloud concepts and core Microsoft Azure services exam domains. This beginner course is suitable for IT personnel who are just beginning to work with Microsoft Azure and want to learn about Microsoft Azure offerings and get hands-on experience with the product. To be successful in this course, you need to have basic computer literacy and proficiency in the English language. You should be familiar with basic computing concepts and terminology, general technology concepts, including concepts of networking, storage, compute, application support, and application development. You should also be familiar with the concept of application programming interfaces or APIs. It is beneficial to have a high-level familiarity with relevant Microsoft products such as Dynamics 365 and Office 365....

RS

Jun 4, 2021

Concepts are explained very nicely so that the learner evinces keen interest in the subject. The instructors and content creators took lot of efforts so that the learners can learn effortlessly.

QA

Sep 14, 2021

Good preparation. I passed the exam.\n\nI thought the instructor was particularly good. I assume she's an actress just reading a script, but I enjoyed her presentation.

By Vladislav A

May 16, 2021

Useless, it's an advertising, not an education.

By Maria G

Sep 5, 2021

The course does a great job of going over Azure capacities with a case study. The course is easy to follow and quizzes useful.

By Dave

Jun 27, 2021

This course is a mess. Clearly a text to speech to text device was used to transcribe the notes of each model. The main instructor speaks very fast and often times there is little or no breath between concepts. The time to digest the material does not seem to be enough. This module needs to be looked over and broken down to allow for a much clearer presentation.

By Suhaimi C

Dec 4, 2021

Great introduction to Azure Cloud services. Highly recommend taking this course to get introduction to Azure Cloud services

By Arkadii M

Dec 25, 2021

This is the worst online course I have seen on Coursera platform. Boring, tedious, infested by marketing duckspeak. The "instructor" is just a talking head who reads aloud MS sales materials and Microsoft Learn web pages from a teleprompter. The "free sandbox" which is supposed to be used to do the assignments is not working. The subtitles to the videos are auto-generated and have not been edited which makes it difficult to follow the explanations. The graphics in videos is merely decorative and does not help to understand anything. There is a lot of stuff to process and yet you would barely remember anything upon finishing this course. I can clearly envisage how somewhere deep within the rusty cogs of Microsofts bureaucratic machine some unenthusiactic middle manager charged some unqualified and burnt-out grunts with creating this "course" and absolutely no one involved gave a hoot about the result.

By Jessica D P E

Jul 26, 2021

The course requires you to make a "FREE" account to access the Azure services. This "FREE" account does not accept "PREPAID" creditcards for some god forsaken reason, I've paid a month of training on Coursera to access a course that I can't continue or complete if I DONT HAVE A CREDIT CARD. I cannot create the required account without an ACTUAL credit card, cannot complete the tasks and therby finish this course. I think this is actively discriminating and puts me off this course tremendously

By Niroshan S

Aug 20, 2021

While I’m grateful for the course, it was very hard keeping up with the video commentary from week two onwards, commentary was too fast , difficult to understand concepts as they are not explained , and there is far too much information for beginners . it does indeed sound like a  hard sell to prospective product buyers , rather than a real course to learn the technology. Impossible to learn concepts with this, much much more in-depth reading needed with examples , to actually pass this exam . the text does not actually display what the instructor is saying  for example DNS services is written as DNA , that’s just one example , so a beginner will have an issue here. If I paid for this course I will not be happy  the content is just not enough . you can pass the quiz as multiple tires are given , I passed but I will have to  go through it again and find more material before I start the next course

By subhash s

May 8, 2021

Immensely helped to get foundational introduction to Azure fundamentals

By Mustafa A

Oct 9, 2021

This course is more like a marketing series than cloud computing concepts, I recommend it if and only if you have previous knowledge of the cloud concepts and want to get a job using Azure only

By MD I K

Jan 11, 2022

Better watch some videos on youtube. Do not waste your time and money here. Thank me later.

By Rose H

Jul 21, 2021

A very good course to help you understand the basic concepts of Azure. I recommend this course to anyone who want to understand the basic fundamentals of Microsoft Azure. It's a good start to see if this is something you want to pursue.

By Bharati S

Jun 5, 2021

By Rajagopalan J

Jun 1, 2021

This core concepts are explained very well and it helps a lot to understand the basics on AZURE

By Aadesh P

Jun 26, 2021

It was very good just the transcript and subtitles are wrong few times

By Peter F

May 25, 2021

Good topic selection, more exercises would be helpful.

By Bakann D

Jun 21, 2021

more quizzes and labs please

By Wes W

Oct 25, 2021

​Not great. The "instructor" is reading from a script. Probably has no idea what any of it means.

T​he course also suffers from a lack of attention to detail. For example, the mid-video quizzes pop up before the subject matter is even covered.

I​t's an ok way to get a broad overview of Azure, but its certainly not inspiring or engaging. I'll be using Microsoft Learn to cover the remainig material.

By LaShonn M F

Jul 4, 2021

At times I felt too much information was presented and could have been presented in separate sections.

By Geoffrey K

Jul 7, 2021

It was ok.

By manish c

May 30, 2021

not for the beginners

By Priyam C

Jun 27, 2021

Very good course offered by Microsoft in Coursera platform. And one thing I want to tell is that there should be more hands on practice to keep our basics much more strong. I think it is a very good course and helpful. Thanks to Coursera and Microsoft.

By Sadeep S

Apr 28, 2022

Concepts are explained very nicely so that the learner evinces keen interest in the subject. The instructors and content creators took lot of efforts so that the learners can learn effortlessly. Highly recomended.

By Quentin A

Sep 15, 2021

By Mayank S

Dec 25, 2021

It was great experience learning Azure Fundamentals and learned many things about cloud storage , services and networking.

By Bruna C

Mar 28, 2022

M​uito didático! Apaixonada por essa iniciativa do Coursera junto à Microsoft. Aprendi muito! Gratidão à plataforma.

