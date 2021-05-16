RS
Jun 4, 2021
Concepts are explained very nicely so that the learner evinces keen interest in the subject. The instructors and content creators took lot of efforts so that the learners can learn effortlessly.
QA
Sep 14, 2021
Good preparation. I passed the exam.\n\nI thought the instructor was particularly good. I assume she's an actress just reading a script, but I enjoyed her presentation.
By Vladislav A•
May 16, 2021
Useless, it's an advertising, not an education.
By Maria G•
Sep 5, 2021
The course does a great job of going over Azure capacities with a case study. The course is easy to follow and quizzes useful.
By Dave•
Jun 27, 2021
This course is a mess. Clearly a text to speech to text device was used to transcribe the notes of each model. The main instructor speaks very fast and often times there is little or no breath between concepts. The time to digest the material does not seem to be enough. This module needs to be looked over and broken down to allow for a much clearer presentation.
By Suhaimi C•
Dec 4, 2021
Great introduction to Azure Cloud services. Highly recommend taking this course to get introduction to Azure Cloud services
By Arkadii M•
Dec 25, 2021
This is the worst online course I have seen on Coursera platform. Boring, tedious, infested by marketing duckspeak. The "instructor" is just a talking head who reads aloud MS sales materials and Microsoft Learn web pages from a teleprompter. The "free sandbox" which is supposed to be used to do the assignments is not working. The subtitles to the videos are auto-generated and have not been edited which makes it difficult to follow the explanations. The graphics in videos is merely decorative and does not help to understand anything. There is a lot of stuff to process and yet you would barely remember anything upon finishing this course. I can clearly envisage how somewhere deep within the rusty cogs of Microsofts bureaucratic machine some unenthusiactic middle manager charged some unqualified and burnt-out grunts with creating this "course" and absolutely no one involved gave a hoot about the result.
By Jessica D P E•
Jul 26, 2021
The course requires you to make a "FREE" account to access the Azure services. This "FREE" account does not accept "PREPAID" creditcards for some god forsaken reason, I've paid a month of training on Coursera to access a course that I can't continue or complete if I DONT HAVE A CREDIT CARD. I cannot create the required account without an ACTUAL credit card, cannot complete the tasks and therby finish this course. I think this is actively discriminating and puts me off this course tremendously
By Niroshan S•
Aug 20, 2021
While I’m grateful for the course, it was very hard keeping up with the video commentary from week two onwards, commentary was too fast , difficult to understand concepts as they are not explained , and there is far too much information for beginners . it does indeed sound like a hard sell to prospective product buyers , rather than a real course to learn the technology. Impossible to learn concepts with this, much much more in-depth reading needed with examples , to actually pass this exam . the text does not actually display what the instructor is saying for example DNS services is written as DNA , that’s just one example , so a beginner will have an issue here. If I paid for this course I will not be happy the content is just not enough . you can pass the quiz as multiple tires are given , I passed but I will have to go through it again and find more material before I start the next course
By subhash s•
May 8, 2021
Immensely helped to get foundational introduction to Azure fundamentals
By Mustafa A•
Oct 9, 2021
This course is more like a marketing series than cloud computing concepts, I recommend it if and only if you have previous knowledge of the cloud concepts and want to get a job using Azure only
By MD I K•
Jan 11, 2022
Better watch some videos on youtube. Do not waste your time and money here. Thank me later.
By Rose H•
Jul 21, 2021
A very good course to help you understand the basic concepts of Azure. I recommend this course to anyone who want to understand the basic fundamentals of Microsoft Azure. It's a good start to see if this is something you want to pursue.
By Bharati S•
Jun 5, 2021
By Rajagopalan J•
Jun 1, 2021
This core concepts are explained very well and it helps a lot to understand the basics on AZURE
By Aadesh P•
Jun 26, 2021
It was very good just the transcript and subtitles are wrong few times
By Peter F•
May 25, 2021
Good topic selection, more exercises would be helpful.
By Bakann D•
Jun 21, 2021
more quizzes and labs please
By Wes W•
Oct 25, 2021
Not great. The "instructor" is reading from a script. Probably has no idea what any of it means.
The course also suffers from a lack of attention to detail. For example, the mid-video quizzes pop up before the subject matter is even covered.
It's an ok way to get a broad overview of Azure, but its certainly not inspiring or engaging. I'll be using Microsoft Learn to cover the remainig material.
By LaShonn M F•
Jul 4, 2021
At times I felt too much information was presented and could have been presented in separate sections.
By Geoffrey K•
Jul 7, 2021
It was ok.
By manish c•
May 30, 2021
not for the beginners
By Priyam C•
Jun 27, 2021
Very good course offered by Microsoft in Coursera platform. And one thing I want to tell is that there should be more hands on practice to keep our basics much more strong. I think it is a very good course and helpful. Thanks to Coursera and Microsoft.
By Sadeep S•
Apr 28, 2022
By Quentin A•
Sep 15, 2021
By Mayank S•
Dec 25, 2021
It was great experience learning Azure Fundamentals and learned many things about cloud storage , services and networking.
By Bruna C•
Mar 28, 2022
Muito didático! Apaixonada por essa iniciativa do Coursera junto à Microsoft. Aprendi muito! Gratidão à plataforma.