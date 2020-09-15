Microsoft Azure is a service created by Microsoft to provide cloud computing for creating and managing applications and services using a cloud environment. Azure provides software as a service (SaaS), platform as a service (PaaS) and infrastructure as a service (IaaS). The platform supports many programming languages and frameworks and can be used alone or in a multi-vendor cloud environment.
About this Course
What you will learn
Configure and manage Azure subscriptions
Create and manage resource groups and identities
Configure and manage storage and backups
Create and manage virtual machines and virtual networks
Skills you will gain
- Remote Backup Service
- Cloud Computing
- Azure
- Architect Cloud Network
Offered by
LearnQuest
LearnQuest is the preferred training partner to the world’s leading companies, organizations, and government agencies. Our team boasts 20+ years of experience designing, developing and delivering a full suite industry-leading technology education classes and training solutions across the globe. Our trainers, equipped with expert industry experience and an unparalleled commitment to quality, facilitate classes that are offered in various delivery formats so our clients can obtain the training they need when and where they need it.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Introduction
This module is an introduction to the course. It will introduce the instructor and the topics that will be covered. Then it will guide the student into creating a new Azure subscription to use in the course.
Module 1: Managing Azure Subscriptions
Our journey begins with learning about the subscription and how to manage it. The subscription is the building block for all that we do in Azure. So, we need to understand what it is and how it is used. We will first take a look at the resources and resource groups. Then we will explores the permissions structure that is used to secure Azure resources. Then we are introduced to the first tool that is the Azure Monitor. We will look at creating alerts and also analyzing data using Log Analytics. Then we look at how we can configure additional diagnostics to help us make more informed decisions in designing the Azure environment.
Module 2: Managing Resource Groups
Now that we have a foundation for Azure we need to delve a little deeper into security. In this module we will be looking at how to use RBAC (Role-Based Access Control). We will be look at working with Azure roles and how to configure access to Azure resources. We will also talk about creating custom Azure roles. Then we discuss using Azure policy to prevent project sprawl and also to protect the Azure environment.
Module 3: Azure AD Identity Management
When working with Azure we are using identities. These are housed in Azure AD and also on-premises Active Directory Domain Services (AD DS). In this module, we will examine Azure AD and contrast it with AD DS. Also, we will look at the tools that are involved in creating a Hybrid Azure AD environment. The discussion would not be complete without talking about how to secure the environment and using MFA. Plus, we need to understand the different editions of Azure AD, so we will be exploring this topic also.
Module 4: Storage
Storage is very important in Azure. Without storage then Azure would not exist. There are several different aspects of storage that we need to understand. We look at each of these different concepts. Things like the storage account, replication , lift/shift and so much more.
Reviews
- 5 stars52.77%
- 4 stars13.88%
- 3 stars8.33%
- 2 stars2.77%
- 1 star22.22%
TOP REVIEWS FROM AZURE INFRASTRUCTURE FUNDAMENTALS
The course has really been helpful in gaining azure fundamentals
Good and challenging course. The labs and quizzes have minor issues with typos and missing download links. Overall, I had a lot of fun reviewing my Azure knowledge.
This course had provided good practical and functional knowledge of the Azure subject and well cover the key operational topics.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.