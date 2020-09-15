About this Course

16,865 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Advanced Level
Approx. 30 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Configure and manage Azure subscriptions

  • Create and manage resource groups and identities

  • Configure and manage storage and backups

  • Create and manage virtual machines and virtual networks

Skills you will gain

  • Remote Backup Service
  • Cloud Computing
  • Azure
  • Architect Cloud Network
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Advanced Level
Approx. 30 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

LearnQuest

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

11 minutes to complete

Course Introduction

11 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 11 min)
5 hours to complete

Module 1: Managing Azure Subscriptions

5 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 97 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Module 2: Managing Resource Groups

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 58 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Module 3: Azure AD Identity Management

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 58 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Module 4: Storage

6 hours to complete
25 videos (Total 148 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM AZURE INFRASTRUCTURE FUNDAMENTALS

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder