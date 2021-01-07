By Samuel W•
Jan 7, 2021
The final exam is not straight forward with ambiguous answers for some of the questions. You are not able to know which answers you gave were wrong which makes it difficult to score more than the pass grade and get the certificate. This is very frustrating.
By Chris L•
Oct 19, 2020
This was a terrible course. The labs don't work and the final exam is horrendous! I would NEVER recommend ANYONE take this course. The instructor couldn't pronounce simple tech words... it was like he didn't even know the subject very well himself.
By Mantas S•
Nov 23, 2020
Plain theory. Poor labs that cannot be done without purchasing azure resources. Course does not prepare well for final exam.
By Lamech K•
May 4, 2021
The course has really been helpful in gaining azure fundamentals
By Deepak R•
Nov 17, 2020
Helped me to understand azure deeper though
By DR. V C J•
Jun 26, 2021
EXCELLENT
By Gilson V•
Jun 23, 2021
Good and challenging course. The labs and quizzes have minor issues with typos and missing download links. Overall, I had a lot of fun reviewing my Azure knowledge.
By Harmeet A•
Sep 16, 2020
This course had provided good practical and functional knowledge of the Azure subject and well cover the key operational topics.
By Margherita B•
Apr 10, 2021
Final Test does not provide feedback on question but only score. Additionally score does not change if you try to retake the test, unless you get an additional question right. If you select an additional wrong answer the score still shows your maximum score.
More that all, the questions are NOT all covered in the lessons.
It was by far the worst course I have taken in Coursera.
By Kuldeep N•
Dec 18, 2020
Exam questions are not set properly and for few the answers are not in-line with questions. Still I cleared the exam with 81% :-) These questions are good for Azure Administrator or Architect exam but not for fundamentals. Please work on the questions and give proper option / answer to select. 1 STAR is more than enough due to the poorly set of exam questions.
By Tijrus B•
Sep 12, 2020
Thank you so much Coursera .
By Gervais N•
Mar 3, 2021
good
By 吴芃•
Nov 13, 2020
seems it is prepared in hurry
By Jasdeep S•
Aug 18, 2021
I feel that Michael has tried to cover a lot of points in brief and in theory but the structure was not followed properly, as in storage was discussed in later weeks whereas it should have been discussed earlier. For me personally, it missed usage around Azure portal much and was a lot theoretical. Practical usage and probably simulations would have helped alongside. The final exam missed feedback page where it showed correct or incorrect answers. Few of the questions seemed wrong having written to select 3 options but where only 2 applied, and some with multiple options to select but no fixed no to choose given.