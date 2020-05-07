Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Data Processing with Azure by LearnQuest

3.7
stars
64 ratings
22 reviews

About the Course

This Azure training course is designed to equip students with the knowledge need to process, store and analyze data for making informed business decisions. Through this Azure course, the student will understand what big data is along with the importance of big data analytics, which will improve the students mathematical and programming skills. Students will learn the most effective method of using essential analytical tools such as Python, R, and Apache Spark....

Top reviews

By Omar A S

May 7, 2020

Instructor mostly reads text from the documentation and from the internet. He does not add any extra value. The course is not well structured. A lot of irrelevant information are presented. Cannot recommend this course.

By Piotr Z

May 28, 2020

Mixed content, some very useful, some useless. Bad structure. Dated and incomplete in many places.

By Will D

Aug 1, 2020

Almost got through the first week but I found that the instructions for the labs were difficult to follow and didn't really explain what you were doing or why you were doing it. I'm canceling because I have spent more time trying to figure out what the cryptic instructions are saying than actually doing the work.

By JAYADEEP M

Apr 29, 2021

This course gave a detailed overview of Microsoft azure,

By Ruchira C P

Apr 27, 2020

Interesting course...

By Riccardo R

May 5, 2021

really good

By miller s

Aug 8, 2020

excellent!!

By Bhujanga R G

Oct 15, 2020

Good

By Jose L G A

Aug 30, 2021

el curso esta un poco desfasado

By Lovely S

Jun 22, 2020

quiet helpful

By Triveni S

Oct 28, 2020

Nice course

By Ashwini S M

Jun 15, 2020

Nice Course

By Icaro d C B

Jan 25, 2021

The course gives you an overview off Azure Data Factory and covers some ways on how to read stream events in Azure. Besides a tiny chapter, it does not cover Databricks and how to really make use of it. The instructor seems like a text to speech reading the material. All in all, I could get a good sense on how Data Factory works and with more work I can apply it in production to make some pipelines better.

By Tysha S

Apr 5, 2021

Significantly out of date.

Also, doesn't have good continuity of the information being presented. Feels very disconnected.

By Carlos P

Mar 14, 2021

I found the starting contents really poor and messy. As the course goes on, it gets better. I'm not quiting.

By Ivan K

Jul 7, 2021

Great content, but already a little bit outdated

By Katie

Oct 23, 2020

There was some really useful information in this course and I've definitely come out of it with a broadly better understanding of ETL, ELT, Data Streaming and the various tools available on Azure for performing these tasks.

HOWEVER, there were a few issues. A lot of the videos seem to have been edited quite badly, and topics and slides were being presented out of order, or with no context given first. For example, one of the videos was a detailed explanation of how to manage log files in a Spark data cluster, but there had never been any mention or introduction before this about what Spark actually is.

Also, the "Labs" were completely useless. Most labs only contained the basic steps for setting up certain resources on azure. At one point I followed a lab, assumed it would be picked up again in the next lab, and ended up incurring a pretty high azure bill for leaving that resource up and running....this course has basically no "hands on" learning.

I would probably not recommend anybody to pay money for this course, although I did enjoy module 6 on Azure Data Analytics.

By Diksha S

Jul 20, 2020

I was expecting some real time examples and a proper lecture, instead of slides being read by the instructor. Disappointed as all the instructor led courses by Coursera are awesome

By Zoltán B

Oct 20, 2020

This course is not much more than a collection of slides, narration, references to external videos, and multiple choice tests. There are no graded labs, there is no need to write actual code.

Perhaps it is enough to provide some level of overview, but there are no hard skills to be learnt here. Overall this course offers much less than the majority of technical courses I find on Coursera.

By Muhammad N K

Aug 25, 2020

Worst course ever on coursera. The instructor is reading the slides like a newsreading robot. Dont waste your time on this course

By MARCOS A P D S

Jul 12, 2020

Copy of the official Microsoft documentation without Lab.

https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/azure/data-factory/

By Mark C

Sep 4, 2020

It makes no sense. Worst course I've taken.

By KOTA P S S

May 16, 2021

Old course

