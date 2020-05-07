By Omar A S•
May 7, 2020
Instructor mostly reads text from the documentation and from the internet. He does not add any extra value. The course is not well structured. A lot of irrelevant information are presented. Cannot recommend this course.
By Piotr Z•
May 28, 2020
Mixed content, some very useful, some useless. Bad structure. Dated and incomplete in many places.
By Will D•
Aug 1, 2020
Almost got through the first week but I found that the instructions for the labs were difficult to follow and didn't really explain what you were doing or why you were doing it. I'm canceling because I have spent more time trying to figure out what the cryptic instructions are saying than actually doing the work.
By JAYADEEP M•
Apr 29, 2021
This course gave a detailed overview of Microsoft azure,
By Ruchira C P•
Apr 27, 2020
Interesting course...
By Riccardo R•
May 5, 2021
really good
By miller s•
Aug 8, 2020
excellent!!
By Bhujanga R G•
Oct 15, 2020
Good
By Jose L G A•
Aug 30, 2021
el curso esta un poco desfasado
By Lovely S•
Jun 22, 2020
quiet helpful
By Triveni S•
Oct 28, 2020
Nice course
By Ashwini S M•
Jun 15, 2020
Nice Course
By Icaro d C B•
Jan 25, 2021
The course gives you an overview off Azure Data Factory and covers some ways on how to read stream events in Azure. Besides a tiny chapter, it does not cover Databricks and how to really make use of it. The instructor seems like a text to speech reading the material. All in all, I could get a good sense on how Data Factory works and with more work I can apply it in production to make some pipelines better.
By Tysha S•
Apr 5, 2021
Significantly out of date.
Also, doesn't have good continuity of the information being presented. Feels very disconnected.
By Carlos P•
Mar 14, 2021
I found the starting contents really poor and messy. As the course goes on, it gets better. I'm not quiting.
By Ivan K•
Jul 7, 2021
Great content, but already a little bit outdated
By Katie•
Oct 23, 2020
There was some really useful information in this course and I've definitely come out of it with a broadly better understanding of ETL, ELT, Data Streaming and the various tools available on Azure for performing these tasks.
HOWEVER, there were a few issues. A lot of the videos seem to have been edited quite badly, and topics and slides were being presented out of order, or with no context given first. For example, one of the videos was a detailed explanation of how to manage log files in a Spark data cluster, but there had never been any mention or introduction before this about what Spark actually is.
Also, the "Labs" were completely useless. Most labs only contained the basic steps for setting up certain resources on azure. At one point I followed a lab, assumed it would be picked up again in the next lab, and ended up incurring a pretty high azure bill for leaving that resource up and running....this course has basically no "hands on" learning.
I would probably not recommend anybody to pay money for this course, although I did enjoy module 6 on Azure Data Analytics.
By Diksha S•
Jul 20, 2020
I was expecting some real time examples and a proper lecture, instead of slides being read by the instructor. Disappointed as all the instructor led courses by Coursera are awesome
By Zoltán B•
Oct 20, 2020
This course is not much more than a collection of slides, narration, references to external videos, and multiple choice tests. There are no graded labs, there is no need to write actual code.
Perhaps it is enough to provide some level of overview, but there are no hard skills to be learnt here. Overall this course offers much less than the majority of technical courses I find on Coursera.
By Muhammad N K•
Aug 25, 2020
Worst course ever on coursera. The instructor is reading the slides like a newsreading robot. Dont waste your time on this course
By MARCOS A P D S•
Jul 12, 2020
Copy of the official Microsoft documentation without Lab.
https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/azure/data-factory/
By Mark C•
Sep 4, 2020
It makes no sense. Worst course I've taken.
By KOTA P S S•
May 16, 2021
Old course