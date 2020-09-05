About this Course

3,174 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
IBM AI Foundations for Business Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 3 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Management
  • Analytics
  • Innovation
  • Leadership
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
IBM AI Foundations for Business Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 3 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

IBM

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Introduction to AI and the AI Ladder

3 hours to complete
23 videos (Total 81 min), 10 readings, 7 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM THE AI LADDER: A FRAMEWORK FOR DEPLOYING AI IN YOUR ENTERPRISE

View all reviews

About the IBM AI Foundations for Business Specialization

IBM AI Foundations for Business

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder