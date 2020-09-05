This course is intended for business and technical professionals involved in strategic decision-making focused on bringing AI into their enterprises. Through the use of a conceptual model called “The AI Ladder”, participants in this course will learn the requirements, terms and concepts associated with successfully developing and deploying AI solutions in their enterprises. After completing this course you will be able to explain and describe each of the steps required to ensure success when you build and deploy AI solutions in your business enterprise.
This course is part of the IBM AI Foundations for Business Specialization
- Artificial Intelligence (AI)
- Management
- Analytics
- Innovation
- Leadership
IBM
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
Introduction to AI and the AI Ladder
This course is designed for business and technical leaders who are considering AI-based solutions for business challenges in their enterprises. First, this course will provide learners with a business-oriented summary of today's technologies and themes in AI. Following this summary, we will cover the concept of modernizing your information architecture (IA), summarized in the phrase, "...there is no AI without IA". Most people think implementing AI is all about using AI technologies, but the reality is quite different. While you may be able to build small AI projects just focusing on AI technologies, the projects that will have the most impact on your business will require you to leverage not just AI technologies but other technologies related to data: your information architecture. Next, learners will be introduced to the concept of the AI Ladder. The AI Ladder is a framework for understanding the work and processes that are necessary for the successful deployment of AI-based solutions in large enterprises. This course will cover each step of the AI Ladder, explaining the relevance of each step and the work involved at each step. After completing this course learners will be equipped with a powerful set of strategic tools to use in successfully developing, deploying, and maintaining AI-based business solutions.
Easy for me as a data scientist This is a concise thoughtful guide for understanding adopting AI in an enterprise.\n\nWell done.
Very useful for someone like me without much prior knowledge about this topic.
It is a very easy and useful course for beginner like myself. It helps to give me a clear basic to get started in the area of AI learning.
This is a very interesting course about how AI uses in Business.
This specialization will explain and describe the overall focus areas for business leaders considering AI-based solutions for business challenges. The first course provides a business-oriented summary of technologies and basic concepts in AI. The second will introduce the technologies and concepts in data science. The third introduces the AI Ladder, which is a framework for understanding the work and processes that are necessary for the successful deployment of AI-based solutions.
