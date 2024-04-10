AI is the hottest, most exciting technology to burst onto the scene in recent years. Its impact is so big, it is revolutionizing industries all over the globe. If you are an executive, you may be wondering how to harness AI's incredible power for your organization. Well, this course is going to show you how to do just that.
Build and Execute an Organisational AI Strategy
April 2024
5 assignments
There are 4 modules in this course
The course emphasizes the significance of AI in today's technological landscape, highlighting its transformative impact across industries. Led by Veronica Moran, this course focuses on empowering executives to harness AI's potential for organizational growth. Veronica, an expert in technology and innovation, specializes in leveraging emerging technologies like AI to create value for organizations. By completing this course, you will gain the tools necessary to establish sustainable AI capabilities within your organization; improve AI literacy among your staff; and identify, prioritize and implement AI solutions that are aligned with business goals, ethical and compliant.
1 video1 reading
In this lesson, you will learn how to evaluate an organization's current GenAI capability. You'll explore how to conduct an audit and analyze an organization's capability in comparison to a capability maturity model. Then, you'll delve into the four key steps involved in designing a GenAI capability that is customized to any organization.
5 videos3 readings1 assignment
In this lesson, you will explore real-world examples and learn how to to harness GenAI to mitigate against disruption, introduce efficiencies, and increase revenue for your organization.
3 videos4 readings1 assignment
In this lesson, you will explore the issues of AI ethics and regulatory compliance, and gain tools for implementing an AI governance structure.
2 videos3 readings3 assignments
Instructors
Offered by
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you purchase a Certificate you get access to all course materials, including graded assignments. Upon completing the course, your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
You will be eligible for a full refund until two weeks after your payment date, or (for courses that have just launched) until two weeks after the first session of the course begins, whichever is later. You cannot receive a refund once you’ve earned a Course Certificate, even if you complete the course within the two-week refund period. See our full refund policy.