Coursera Instructor Network
Build and Execute an Organisational AI Strategy
Coursera Instructor Network

Build and Execute an Organisational AI Strategy

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Veronica Moran
Fatima Bdair

Instructors: Veronica Moran

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

4 hours to complete
3 weeks at 1 hour a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

April 2024

Assessments

5 assignments

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 4 modules in this course

The course emphasizes the significance of AI in today's technological landscape, highlighting its transformative impact across industries. Led by Veronica Moran, this course focuses on empowering executives to harness AI's potential for organizational growth. Veronica, an expert in technology and innovation, specializes in leveraging emerging technologies like AI to create value for organizations. By completing this course, you will gain the tools necessary to establish sustainable AI capabilities within your organization; improve AI literacy among your staff; and identify, prioritize and implement AI solutions that are aligned with business goals, ethical and compliant.

What's included

1 video1 reading

In this lesson, you will learn how to evaluate an organization's current GenAI capability. You'll explore how to conduct an audit and analyze an organization's capability in comparison to a capability maturity model. Then, you'll delve into the four key steps involved in designing a GenAI capability that is customized to any organization.

What's included

5 videos3 readings1 assignment

In this lesson, you will explore real-world examples and learn how to to harness GenAI to mitigate against disruption, introduce efficiencies, and increase revenue for your organization.

What's included

3 videos4 readings1 assignment

In this lesson, you will explore the issues of AI ethics and regulatory compliance, and gain tools for implementing an AI governance structure.

What's included

2 videos3 readings3 assignments

Instructors

Veronica Moran
Coursera Instructor Network
1 Course35 learners

Offered by

Coursera Instructor Network

Recommended if you're interested in Leadership and Management

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Leadership and Management? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions