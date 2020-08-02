JJ
Dec 4, 2020
Outstanding course - from the robust conceptual framework to examples of the application in the quasi real-world scenario. I had to literally force myself to take breaks.
BP
Jul 20, 2021
It is a very easy and useful course for beginner like myself. It helps to give me a clear basic to get started in the area of AI learning.
By Ajay G•
Aug 2, 2020
The AI Ladder course is very informative and presented in a very simplified and effective manner. The trainer or course material are very effective. Person from different domain or functional areas can easily understand the AI concept , its uses and application in Business enterprise. Thanks
By Bernard D V•
Aug 18, 2020
Short and practical course about the IBM's concept of "AI Ladder". It's clear, well-structured and full of interesting concepts and recommendations
By Ankit A K•
Jun 26, 2020
Really Informative course with a glimpse at real world applications of AI & also a fascinating introduction to IBM Watson.
By Danny H•
Sep 6, 2020
Very useful for someone like me without much prior knowledge about this topic.
By Rohit B•
Jun 19, 2020
This course is interesting. However, if you have already completed some of the other IBM certifications, such as IBM applied AI or IBM data science then there is not much to learn! Nonetheless, an interesting outlook when implementing AI across at a wider organization level. The final summary is definitely a very good playbook to have handy!
By Sumanta S•
Jul 29, 2020
the course gives a good understanding on how AI can become a integral part of an organization, how AI can be the business driver by scaling up decision making process, bringing newer business perspectives by analyzing the data gathered
By Damla G•
Nov 29, 2020
This is a complementary course for IBM AI Foundations for Business Specialization. It is clearly showing the importance of Data to AI in terms of Business. Great for the organizations that aim to apply AI. The course helps from where to start and deal with your data to achieve that goal.
By Julia d J•
Dec 5, 2020
By Bernadette S P•
Jul 20, 2021
By Mary A P•
Oct 13, 2020
Easy for me as a data scientist
This is a concise thoughtful guide for understanding adopting AI in an enterprise.
Well done.
By GURAJALA S T•
Jun 15, 2020
it's a practical course which gives the whole understandable information about how to deploy AI in business enterprises.
By Vishvendra S T•
Jul 1, 2020
Excellent course for those who want to explore Business Aspects of Artificial Intelligence, Have Fun!
By Kevin S•
Jun 10, 2020
Very insightful course about the different steps needed for a company to truly utilize A.I.
By Tjerja G•
Nov 24, 2020
Very well structured, easy to understand - and very valuable content.
By aditya p•
Feb 12, 2021
This is a very interesting course about how AI uses in Business.
By CHIN W L•
Jun 12, 2020
Good introductory course for non technical person
By Shiv K T•
Jan 9, 2021
One of the best course for AI project planning.
By Niroshan G•
Jul 28, 2020
Very good guide for deploying AI in a business,
By ADITYA A•
Jun 21, 2020
Learned a lot. Great Course. Thank you so much.
By lerato m•
Sep 16, 2021
excellent, really enjoyed this course
By Thawatchai R•
Aug 27, 2021
Very informative and organized course
By venu g g•
Sep 26, 2020
such a introductory course to learn
By RODRIGO S•
Jul 26, 2020
Super cool course. Precise duration
By Padmavathi N•
Sep 6, 2021
Excellent introductory course
By Carlos C M•
Jun 20, 2020
Excellent review for business