About the Course

This course is intended for business and technical professionals involved in strategic decision-making focused on bringing AI into their enterprises. Through the use of a conceptual model called “The AI Ladder”, participants in this course will learn the requirements, terms and concepts associated with successfully developing and deploying AI solutions in their enterprises. After completing this course you will be able to explain and describe each of the steps required to ensure success when you build and deploy AI solutions in your business enterprise....

JJ

Dec 4, 2020

Outstanding course - from the robust conceptual framework to examples of the application in the quasi real-world scenario. I had to literally force myself to take breaks.

BP

Jul 20, 2021

It is a very easy and useful course for beginner like myself. It helps to give me a clear basic to get started in the area of AI learning.

By Ajay G

Aug 2, 2020

The AI Ladder course is very informative and presented in a very simplified and effective manner. The trainer or course material are very effective. Person from different domain or functional areas can easily understand the AI concept , its uses and application in Business enterprise. Thanks

By Bernard D V

Aug 18, 2020

Short and practical course about the IBM's concept of "AI Ladder". It's clear, well-structured and full of interesting concepts and recommendations

By Ankit A K

Jun 26, 2020

Really Informative course with a glimpse at real world applications of AI & also a fascinating introduction to IBM Watson.

By Danny H

Sep 6, 2020

Very useful for someone like me without much prior knowledge about this topic.

By Rohit B

Jun 19, 2020

This course is interesting. However, if you have already completed some of the other IBM certifications, such as IBM applied AI or IBM data science then there is not much to learn! Nonetheless, an interesting outlook when implementing AI across at a wider organization level. The final summary is definitely a very good playbook to have handy!

By Sumanta S

Jul 29, 2020

the course gives a good understanding on how AI can become a integral part of an organization, how AI can be the business driver by scaling up decision making process, bringing newer business perspectives by analyzing the data gathered

By Damla G

Nov 29, 2020

This is a complementary course for IBM AI Foundations for Business Specialization. It is clearly showing the importance of Data to AI in terms of Business. Great for the organizations that aim to apply AI. The course helps from where to start and deal with your data to achieve that goal.

By Mary A P

Oct 13, 2020

Easy for me as a data scientist

This is a concise thoughtful guide for understanding adopting AI in an enterprise.

Well done.

By GURAJALA S T

Jun 15, 2020

it's a practical course which gives the whole understandable information about how to deploy AI in business enterprises.

By Vishvendra S T

Jul 1, 2020

Excellent course for those who want to explore Business Aspects of Artificial Intelligence, Have Fun!

By Kevin S

Jun 10, 2020

Very insightful course about the different steps needed for a company to truly utilize A.I.

By Tjerja G

Nov 24, 2020

Very well structured, easy to understand - and very valuable content.

By aditya p

Feb 12, 2021

This is a very interesting course about how AI uses in Business.

By CHIN W L

Jun 12, 2020

Good introductory course for non technical person

By Shiv K T

Jan 9, 2021

One of the best course for AI project planning.

By Niroshan G

Jul 28, 2020

Very good guide for deploying AI in a business,

By ADITYA A

Jun 21, 2020

Learned a lot. Great Course. Thank you so much.

By lerato m

Sep 16, 2021

excellent, really enjoyed this course

By Thawatchai R

Aug 27, 2021

Very informative and organized course

By venu g g

Sep 26, 2020

such a introductory course to learn

By RODRIGO S

Jul 26, 2020

Super cool course. Precise duration

By Padmavathi N

Sep 6, 2021

Excellent introductory course

By Carlos C M

Jun 20, 2020

Excellent review for business

