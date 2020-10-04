Chevron Left
Back to Applying Data Analytics in Marketing

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Applying Data Analytics in Marketing by University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

4.5
stars
123 ratings
22 reviews

About the Course

This course introduces students to marketing analytics through a wide range of analytical tools and approaches. We will discuss causal analysis, survey analysis using regression, textual analysis (sentiment analysis), and network analysis. This course aims to provide the foundation required to make better marketing decisions by analyzing multiple types of data related to customer satisfaction....

Top reviews

YH

Nov 26, 2020

This course is really insightful. Explanation done very well, quizzes is related and challenging. Although I suggest you have a statistical background before taking this course

MY

Nov 2, 2019

it was a perfect course , which gave me the full picture of how to make a marketing testing and evaluation

Filter by:

1 - 21 of 21 Reviews for Applying Data Analytics in Marketing

By Soumen C

Oct 4, 2020

Expected lot more in-depth training. The course neither focuses on the technology side nor the theory. It is so superficial touching upon multiple items without getting into the details.

By Yash C

Jul 7, 2020

If the peer reviews were done faster it would be better

By Betari A P

Sep 27, 2020

Its my first time using R so excited! And it's not only theory a lot of practice sample which is rarely found in other course! kudos for you

By Maria d L O B

Apr 18, 2021

Es un buen curso para aprender técnicas generales para análisis en el área de marketing sin embargo, considero que es un curso muy básico.

By Yogi H C

Nov 27, 2020

This course is really insightful. Explanation done very well, quizzes is related and challenging. Although I suggest you have a statistical background before taking this course

By Yasser C

Oct 11, 2020

This was one of my best courses on coursera it is a real amazing course plenty of knowledge and really deserve 5 stars

By Juliane A S

May 21, 2020

Très bien pour apprendre à analyser les donnés et les utiliser dans la prise de décision pour le actions de marketing

By Moustafa Y

Nov 3, 2019

it was a perfect course , which gave me the full picture of how to make a marketing testing and evaluation

By Sandeep S

Jan 4, 2021

Very informative. Good beginning to start the journey into analytics for marketers.

By kutty k k

Aug 26, 2020

Very informative and nice presentation and interactive sessions.

By Le D L

Apr 29, 2020

Great content covered in this course

By Simon J A H

Nov 15, 2020

Excellet Excellent Course

By susmi b

Apr 2, 2021

Very good course

By Suman D

Sep 29, 2019

Excellent Course

By GILBERT A

Oct 23, 2019

Am enjoying it.

By Abhinav S

Jun 19, 2020

Very good

By Debleena D

Aug 21, 2020

helpful

By ivalia r

Apr 3, 2022

ok

By Priya J

May 15, 2020

Content is useful but conductor is very monotonous and unprepared

By Noza

Oct 2, 2020

Awful instructor((((( I just regret purchasing the course

By Uby S Y

Apr 20, 2021

it is not what i was looking for

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder