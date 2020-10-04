YH
Nov 26, 2020
This course is really insightful. Explanation done very well, quizzes is related and challenging. Although I suggest you have a statistical background before taking this course
MY
Nov 2, 2019
it was a perfect course , which gave me the full picture of how to make a marketing testing and evaluation
By Soumen C•
Oct 4, 2020
Expected lot more in-depth training. The course neither focuses on the technology side nor the theory. It is so superficial touching upon multiple items without getting into the details.
By Yash C•
Jul 7, 2020
If the peer reviews were done faster it would be better
By Betari A P•
Sep 27, 2020
Its my first time using R so excited! And it's not only theory a lot of practice sample which is rarely found in other course! kudos for you
By Maria d L O B•
Apr 18, 2021
Es un buen curso para aprender técnicas generales para análisis en el área de marketing sin embargo, considero que es un curso muy básico.
By Yogi H C•
Nov 27, 2020
By Yasser C•
Oct 11, 2020
This was one of my best courses on coursera it is a real amazing course plenty of knowledge and really deserve 5 stars
By Juliane A S•
May 21, 2020
Très bien pour apprendre à analyser les donnés et les utiliser dans la prise de décision pour le actions de marketing
By Moustafa Y•
Nov 3, 2019
By Sandeep S•
Jan 4, 2021
Very informative. Good beginning to start the journey into analytics for marketers.
By kutty k k•
Aug 26, 2020
Very informative and nice presentation and interactive sessions.
By Le D L•
Apr 29, 2020
Great content covered in this course
By Simon J A H•
Nov 15, 2020
Excellet Excellent Course
By susmi b•
Apr 2, 2021
Very good course
By Suman D•
Sep 29, 2019
Excellent Course
By GILBERT A•
Oct 23, 2019
Am enjoying it.
By Abhinav S•
Jun 19, 2020
Very good
By Debleena D•
Aug 21, 2020
helpful
By ivalia r•
Apr 3, 2022
ok
By Priya J•
May 15, 2020
Content is useful but conductor is very monotonous and unprepared
By Noza•
Oct 2, 2020
Awful instructor((((( I just regret purchasing the course
By Uby S Y•
Apr 20, 2021
it is not what i was looking for