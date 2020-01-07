AA
Jun 29, 2018
Awesome course, I think anyone who wants to do web app stuff should try this. Although it would a little difficult to go through the autograder, but believe me, It's worth it. Dedication is the key.
LN
Jun 17, 2020
Fantastic courses that does a fantastic job of pulling everything together that we learned in the PHP (course 1) and SQL (course 2) courses of the Web Applications for Everyone specialization.
By Jack•
Jan 7, 2020
The best course in the sequence. Chuck is a fun and entertaining instructor, he'll walk you through the history of the internet (and interview some key people) and teach you the fundamentals of back-end development. Yeah the technology used is becoming dated, things like PHP, LAMP stack, and Bootstrap 3 tend to power legacy code not newer projects. But the fundamentals don't change, and this serves as a good basis for more library based frameworks that do a lot of the work for you. By the end of the course, you'll learn three things: 1) Back-end fundamentals and history, 2) How to build a CRUD App using PHP / mySQL, and 3) E's Jammy Jams
Make sure you know HTML and CSS, and the PHP and SQL introduced in the previous courses, before commencing with this one. Mastering this course is the most important in the specialization, the next one with Jquery and JSON is just extra icing on the cake, but this CRUD app stuff is most crucial and relevant. Assignments are marked with an auto-grader and are peer-reviewed.
By Kirill A•
Apr 30, 2020
The best online course I have done. Very thorough and possibly a little bit challenging for begginers. You have to put in some work and follow carefully. Very well made assignments. Thank you!
By Jacques D•
Apr 29, 2019
I appreciated this course. It was simple and succinct. I'm using the topics learned as a basis for more learning. Sadly, there are no courses on Advanced PHP.
By Irana M•
May 19, 2018
The best Instructor Professor Teacher I have ever seen!
Amazing course for anyone or everyone indeed!
Thanks endlessly to Dr.Chuck! He is Number 1!
By Porfirio H•
Mar 18, 2018
I totally recomend this course. This, together with all the courses in the specialization, provides all you need to begin in wep application development. It requires you to already know some programming, though, especially Object Oriented. The lectures are thorough, interesting and with the characteristic teaching style of Dr. Chuck. The course is also filled with additional resources (template code, useful links, interviews, ppt slides). The assignments were in the right place regarding difficulty; that is, not to easy not too hard. Finally, I found the graduation ceremony video really cool and it really felt as a reward for completing the courses. There are now many online resources for learning web dev. Believe me, enrol in Dr. Chuck's courses.
By Jim L•
Dec 5, 2020
Really good course. Challenging but not too hard. Really stimulates thinking and encourages students to research more rather than just depend on the course content. The knowledge gained is really practical - we can build actually functioning web applications that have a database back-end. Also Dr Charles (the lecturer) is really interesting and engaging.
By Jimmy K A•
Jun 29, 2021
This is magic, you took first two courses, you learn small blocks, but this is the place where all that come together and magic happens, there is lot to learn, course is awesome and to the point. Learning with Dr. Chuck is awesome, and don't forget to watch graduation video.
By Žilvinas T•
Nov 28, 2020
The course was very instructive, all the details were explained two or three times in a single video and the course instructor was very charismatic and fun to listen to! Thanks for the course!
By Kevin N•
Jun 18, 2020
By Aniruddh M•
May 31, 2020
It was both challenging and interesting. I've got stuck so many times. The key is to come back to the lectures and mainly stick to the basics. Otherwise, the assignments are quite doable.
By Soh W K•
Apr 4, 2018
One of the most insightful courses about interfacing HTML,CSS,mySQL, integrated with PHP. You will gain years of experience with Dr. Chuck's courses!
By Nathan G•
Feb 24, 2019
The 3 chapters I read in book (Missing Link) were fabulous. Excited to read more. I picked up a bunch of very helpful points following Dr CSev. However, sometimes talking over my head and referenced "(stuff we learned earlier)." I had not taken other courses in specialization but it seemed like I was missing videos. I had to stop and do research to find out what he's talking about on numerous topics. (e.g. htmlentities, SQL, location of sample code, how placeholders avoid injection, etc). Often he talked too fast and glossed over points, didn't explain how to deploy code or what happens after success coding. "And off you go" doesn't help the newbie like me. I often didn't know how to use/implement the lesson. Even if it was mentioned earlier, the purpose/use should be repeated/demonstrated again when done. Also, a newbie could use hard-to-miss instructions on how to take the course, where/when to download resources, etc. I was bouncing around trying to figure out how the whole thing worked.
By imcven•
Oct 18, 2020
Probaby the best course on PHP web applications for begginers in the world of MOOCs; the teacher (Dr. Chuck) approaches the subject from a amazingly friendly point of view, introducing key concepts and building on previous courses on PHP and SQL; thus, I won't recommend it unless you haven't them, or at least have a basic foundation on SQL.
As for its shortcomings, the wording of the instructions for the assignments are often sloppy, so you have to spend some extra time to make sure you understand what you're supposed to do.
However, all in all this was an excellent first course for a would back-end developer like myself.
By Antonio S M•
Aug 7, 2019
Really good and clear lectures with fun and challenging assignments. This course is especially good if you followed the previous ones within the specialization.
The only thing I'm missing would be more advanced stuff or at least a follow up, more challenginig course (e.g. learning about different frameworks, security, more advanced PHP, a capstone project, etc.)
By Eugene B•
Aug 27, 2019
The course is highly useful, yet the assignment descriptions and Staff replies on forums need better wording and spelling. There were typos, misleading semantics, and grammatically incorrect statements which make material comprehension to feel more difficult.
By Saksham S•
Jun 17, 2018
This course can be thought of as a great launch pad for people opting for PHP applications. The lectures are crystal clear and nothing seems complex when Professor Severance is the instructor. Assignments were also pretty helpful in understanding the concepts explained in the lectures. Doesn't go deep into the material but gives you all the tools to do the rest of digging by yourself.
By Jason V•
Mar 14, 2022
I am absolutely thrilled with what I learned in this course. This course is a masterpiece and a true gem within the Coursera platform. I am ending this course with a newfound knowledge of and appreciation for object oriented PHP and I could not be happier. A big "Thank You!!!" to Dr. Chuck and his team for putting this out. I never imagined online learning could be so high quality.
By Taya D•
Feb 5, 2022
Originally I only wanted to take the Javascript course in this specialization but Professor Chuck is such an amazing teacher, I decided it was worth it to take the other 3 courses first. (Plus, I needed the foundational knowledge covered in those 3) I am really proud of what I have been able to learn during the course. Thanks so much, Dr. Chuck!
By SATHISH S•
Oct 14, 2020
definitely challenging... takes longer time for beginner, but upon completion, beginner must have put a strong foundation. poor support in discussion forums. struggled a lot, read some code online to understand, create and copycat for my codes. finding loopholes in my work was challenging. otherwise a great course. fantastic
By soumya l•
Jun 16, 2021
This is such a wonderful course and instructor charles lecture is so fantastic and he clearly explain each and every modules, their workings ,particular logic etc.., this helped me a lot to stand strong in web knowledge and thanks to charles and coursera for offering such a great course.
By OLAOLUWA S D•
Sep 6, 2020
It was sooo... much fun learning with Dr. Chuck.
I think he's the best!
The Unofficial hours videos and the virtual graduation ceremony (very funny and genius).
Not the mention the amazing interviews with the amazing bodies and inventors.
Dr. Chuck is really inspiring, God bless him!
By Willian G•
May 11, 2018
I got here from the SQL introduction course. I must say this one was even better and it explains a lot that I have always been confused about.
Now, most of my challenges are about how to use the knowledge I could get here in order to construct efficient code for the web.
By Ayush P•
Jun 23, 2021
Gr8 Course. Excellent teaching style, amazing teacher. Little bit difficult if do your assignments properly, but would definitely give a good experience. A course that I would recommended to all, if u want real experience with databases, server side scripting, etc.
By Lennox S S•
Jun 3, 2019
This course tied up the first two courses of this specialization very beautifully. I went from knowing nothing in web development to creating my own application. I would highly recommend everyone to take this full specialization and thanks to University of Michigan.
By Mohd S H•
Jun 23, 2020
dr-chuck is always a great instructor to have
Only problem with the course is with the teaching staff on forums they do not respond on time also when they respond they always have a problem with the students looks like they don't want to answer the question