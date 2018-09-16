NB
Apr 24, 2020
Great course. The amazing thing about the instructor is that you will find something new and exciting in every course and that's why I loved this course and the remaining courses offered by Dr. Chuck.
AM
Sep 21, 2020
Hello ! I am Physics major student in Myanmar.In my university there is no Programming course.I get this course during COVIDE-19 period and I get many knowledge about SQL Programming language.Thanks.
By Alon D•
Sep 16, 2018
While I truly appreciate Dr. Severence's enthusiasm and his lectures on the historical and theoretical background of SQL (e.g., data models), I found this course lacking in a few aspects. The major one being the fact that it contains very little practice and active learning. I would recommend taking Sadie St. Lawrence's course (SQL for Data Science), which is also aimed at beginners but has a number advantages that I will list below. In the case that her lectures come across as confusing at some point (they're a bit faster, and perhaps skip a few of basic introductory points), take both courses - they only take about a day to complete. The main positive points in SQL for Data Science are: (1) Very structured course with downloadable comprehensive slides. (2) No need to download and install a SQL server. (3) The online coding practice is very engaging, but not too hard. (4) The course covers more material than this one in 4 weeks. BTW, If you are not a data scientist you may ignore some of the professional jargon that pops up occasionally (not too often) - it is not central to the course.
By Jorge F P•
Apr 14, 2018
The course covers SQL broadly and provides a few notions on how to design and create relational databases and what code to use. The lecturer is great, explains things well and clearly. However, the course's biggest flaw, in my opinion, is that it doesn't really teach how to use SQL. There a few examples on how to create tables and insert data into tables and examples of some, very limited, query commands. But that's it. It never explains the syntax, nor provides a list of commands in a structured way, detailing what they do and how they should be used. Furthermore, the assignments are way too easy. They basically require the learner to repeat what was covered in the lectures, whether the learner understands it or not. Since the lectures cover so little, it would be useful to have challenging assignments that would require a little independent research.
By Koundinya P•
May 17, 2020
This gives you a basic understanding on SQL for beginners. Dr.Chuck explained so well in such a way that even a candidate with zero knowledge can understand the concepts and can complete the course.
By Dpsb•
Dec 4, 2017
Professor Severance is top notch. He keeps the pace fast and the lessons bite sized. I've tried other SQL courses and dropped out because none of the others were as easy to understand and engaging.
By Niranjan B•
Apr 25, 2020
By Rhiddhi P D•
Sep 12, 2020
Great coursera, So much to learn but hard to catch(It was totally new to me).
I mean, really, a few days ago, I didn't even knew what SQL was and now I am getting it.
Thank you very much.......
By Lars T•
Mar 29, 2019
Excellent course. You learn to install Your own php/mysql/apache server. You learn the must know basics of relational database design and using sql queries. You really get to know phpMyAdmin. Excellent instructor, good quizzes and assignments. The auto-grader tool minimizes the time You need to show that You have mastered the learning material, so You do not have to wait and wait for peer-reviews.
By d k•
Oct 17, 2018
The Instructor came down to the level of beginner and started with basics and baby steps (especially getting the MAMP ready) - I would have liked to do a couple of more exercises. I liked it and I will take courses offered by this instructor in future.
By Aung M M•
Sep 22, 2020
By Victor P•
Jan 9, 2018
went in knowing nothing about sql
straight forward and engaging lessons and awesome assignments trained me
am now a master sql database warlock
10/10 course would normalize with again
By JARRAR O•
Jan 7, 2018
Nicolas Boileau-Désprieux said "whatever well understood is clearly said, and the words to say it flow with ease ". This is exactly why appreciate attending Charles Severance (a.k.a Dr. Chuck) courses. He teaches you you need to know about a somehow complex topis. If you are new to SQL or plan de develop new WEB Applications, then this is the best place to be. You did the right choi
By John D•
Nov 2, 2020
Very easy class, especially for me - a student who failed EECS 281 and had almost zero prior SQL experience. Good and fun instruction, took very little time to familiarize myself with SQL environments.
By Kwan H•
Dec 2, 2018
Thank you for teaching assistants for helping me while I had questions and got stuck during the course. Thank you for Coursera and Dr Chuck and teaching assistants again for the opportunity to learn.
By Tahir H•
Jun 9, 2020
I am glad to say that i was nothing before getting this course .How to create tables,database sql query etc.
I specially thank's to coursera give me a opportunity to get this skill free of cost.
By Gangi V•
Apr 3, 2020
The course took place in a crystal clear, slow and steady path and the final yield is also quiet satisfying. The best course for a beginner in MySQL and Database management systems.
By Andrew M T•
Oct 27, 2017
Great course. The teacher stuck to the basics, and made them very clear. He's also funny and it's nice to listen to what he has to say.
By Shilpa H•
Dec 17, 2018
Course is really informative, content and assignments are good
By Tao C•
Apr 3, 2019
Good to start with SQL, but a bit too easy for practical use.
By Irving B•
Oct 25, 2017
Good introduction to SQL.
By Sanjay S S G•
May 18, 2020
This is truly a Great Course !!! , The art and the beauty on relational databases work is really amazing ,
I really enjoyed learning this course starting from creating a simple table to creating multiple tables and establishing relationships in each of them .
All thanks to Dr.Chuck , He was absolutely Phenomenal!!! , the way he taught this course was very interactive , He taught us performing even a simple real world problem through SQL .
Once a again, thanks to Dr.Chuck , thanks to University of Michigan and Thanks to Coursera!!!
By Javier E•
Oct 30, 2019
The course is a good introduction to basic concepts and commands, and builds on them to progress to more advanced use of databases. The lectures are well structured and the examples well explained and helpful (thanks Chuck). The assignments helped to get a bit further.
My experience with MySQL and SQL in general was somewhat limited and more academic, and this course helped to fill some gaps and earn some new skills.
The course is useful and engaging. I enjoyed doing this course and would definitely recommend it.
By Sheheryar Z C•
Apr 13, 2020
I have absolutely no background in Computer Sciences at all and I was able to fully comprehend all of the lectures and assignments properly. The video lectures are amazing and explain all the basics one must need to know about this course. My interest has been developed and now I shall explore more advanced SQL courses, that might help me in my career. I want to express my gratitude for Dr. Charles and his team for providing such an amazing content.
By Mauricio C C•
Sep 6, 2021
This was my first introduction to SQL - DR. Chuck made the learning fun, engaging and easy to understand. I tried to learn SQL using other methods; but there is nothing like having a great tutor! The side projects using phpMyAdmin made the learning all the more engaging; don't be afraid to challenge yourself. If you want to learn the basics of SQL language, database modeling, data tables & columns, this is a great course to start off with!
By Jeff R•
May 18, 2018
What great content! The course progresses in a way delivers the exact the knowledge and skills needed to become quickly proficient. Dr. Chuck has developed the most practical and relevant courses that I have ever seen. After auditing these courses, I have added them to my employees professional development plans. I have sixteen particle accelerator engineers. And everyone of them has found uses for all of Dr. Chuck's courses.
By NAVEEN R•
Jun 16, 2020
As the title says, it is an introductory course to SQL. Must for beginners. Personally, I had already taken two courses on SQL and just wanted to brush through the basics once. But this course was too good. So many things I never knew. This is good even for those who have experience with SQL. I completed course in just 2 days. As I said, it is for beginners. If you are already an intermediate, you might look for advanced courses.