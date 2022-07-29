Introduction to Databases

In this course, you will be introduced to databases and explore the modern ways in which they are used. Learn to distinguish between different types of database management systems then practice basic creation and data selection with the use of Structured Query Language (SQL) commands.
You do not need prior web development experience. Only basic internet navigation skills and an eagerness to get started with coding.
Concepts and principles that underpin how databases work .
Plan and execute a simple database development project .
- Database (DBMS)
- MySQL
- database administration
Meta builds technologies that help people connect with friends and family, find communities, and grow businesses. On successful completion of the Meta Social Media Marketing Certificate or Meta Marketing Analytics Certificate, you'll gain access to the Meta Career Programs Job Board - a job search platform with 200+ employers looking to hire.
About the Meta Database Engineer Professional Certificate
Want to get started in the world of database engineering? This program is taught by industry-recognized experts at Meta. You’ll learn the key skills required to create, manage and manipulate databases, as well as industry-standard programming languages and software such as SQL, Python, and Django.
