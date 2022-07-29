Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to Databases by Meta
About the Course
In this course, you will be introduced to databases and explore the modern ways in which they are used. Learn to distinguish between different types of database management systems then practice basic creation and data selection with the use of Structured Query Language (SQL) commands.
By the end of this course, you’ll be able to:
- Demonstrate a working knowledge of the concepts and principles that underpin how databases work
- Identify and explain the different types of core technology and management systems used in
databases
- Identify and interpret basic SQL statements and commands
- Manipulate records in a database with the use of SQL statements and commands
- Outline alternatives to SQL
- Plan and execute a simple database development project
You’ll gain experience with the following tools and software:
• MySQL software
• Basic SQL syntax and commands
• Database management systems
• NoSQL
• MongoDB
• Database records...