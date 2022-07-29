About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 6 of 8 in the
Meta Database Engineer
Beginner Level

None! Learners do not need prior web development experience. Only basic internet navigation skills and an eagerness to get started with coding.

English

What you will learn

  • Utilize Python code to create, populate and manipulate MySQL databases and tables.

  • Create a useful Python application capable of administration of a MySQL database.

Skills you will gain

  • Data Management
  • Database (DBMS)
  • Python Programming
  • MySQL
  • Django (Web Framework)
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 6 of 8 in the
Meta Database Engineer
Beginner Level

None! Learners do not need prior web development experience. Only basic internet navigation skills and an eagerness to get started with coding.

English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Meta

About the Meta Database Engineer Professional Certificate

Meta Database Engineer

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder