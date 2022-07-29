Learner Reviews & Feedback for Database Clients by Meta
About the Course
Explore how to write database driven applications in Python by creating various types of clients that connect to MySQL databases using Python code and Python-related MySQL features and tools.
By the end of this course, you’ll be able to:
- Utilize Python code to create, populate and manipulate MySQL databases and tables
- Access advanced functionality in MySQL using custom built Python clients
- Develop working familiarity with advanced topics in MySQL
- Apply the principles of advanced MySQL topics to problem solving using Python
- Develop a working knowledge of the methods by which a MySQL database connects to the web via a Django API
- Create a useful Python application capable of administration of a MySQL database
You’ll gain experience with the following tools and software:
- Python code
- Python-related MySQL features and tools
- Django REST framework
- _meta API...