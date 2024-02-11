Fundamentals of Data Analysis in Excel

Excel is the most widely used analysis tool in the world and a great starting point for diving into data analysis.
In this course, you’ll apply Excel’s native tools to structure your data into spreadsheets and tables. You’ll then analyze and produce insights from that data using pivot tables. Finally, you’ll visualize those insights by building a dashboard in Excel. You’ll apply these skills using modern functionality like dynamic array formulas, linked data types, and Ideas in Excel. You’ll work hands-on with real-world scenarios, using datasets pulled from financial statements and retail sales. By the end of the course, you'll be able to: ● analyze a dataset using native Excel tools ● apply Excel tools and formulas to transform and structure your data ● create pivot tables to slice and dice your data ● visualize data with pivot charts and Excel Charts ● describe the landscape of data analysis and visualization