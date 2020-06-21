FV
Jul 17, 2020
Well done. A small thing, though: in the quizzes, the grading could be made more fault-tolerant. Example: an answer such as AND(y,x) instead of AND(x,y) is deemed wrong, which borders on the nasty.
AV
Jul 10, 2020
Super fun and and intellectual course. Real need of hour to excel in Excel :) . This course helped a lot, in improving skills in excel analytics.\n\nspecial thanks to both the instructors !!!!!!!
By Jaime R•
Jun 21, 2020
There were some errors (typos and duplication) in the quizes and assessments, which are not only distracting but also confusing to interpret what is being looked for in an answer. I see many comments in the discussion forums from students addressing these but no answers from admin or moderators that they are looking to correct the issues or addressing questions where there is an error on the student's part. The study material and content are very good, but whomever is creating and QAing the final release of the quizes and assessments doesn't appear to be in lock step with the content for the respective sections.
By Ulvi K•
Aug 16, 2020
This course very useful but their weekly assessment is not updated. Questions and assessment excel workbooks are different. Also, week 5 assessment workbook has not been uploaded. Despite of people's complaint they do not answer people and Coursera also can not help you. Please consider this comment, prior to buy this course. Stay safe :)
By Humaira M•
Jul 13, 2020
Some values didnt match p in the final worksheet
By Fred V•
Jul 18, 2020
By Lauren S•
Jul 10, 2020
Great course--but there are a few issues with sheets already having the information filled out when the student is meant to do so and at least for the final assessment, none of the answer choices matches the spreadsheet's average retail price.
By Richard A•
Sep 8, 2020
Very well thought out course. Pace is good, examples are spot on, and instruction is great for someone just starting out in data analysis and needing a strong background in the fundamentals.
By Apoorv V•
Jul 11, 2020
By hope m•
Nov 9, 2020
This is an informative course, but I suppose because it is made months ago, or whenever it was, there is no one to ask if you're stuck at something, or nobody is there to correct a misunderstanding, or just a wrong execution of formulas. I don't know how to articulate how the teacher and the student are far removed from each other in this platform. If I use this course certificate to apply, and my questions have gone unanswered, then I'd be bringing something wrong in my head from this course to work, which in my opinion defeats the purpose of learning something. Otherwise, this was great. I just have to find some way to correct or un-learn what I learned or didnt learn or didnt understand. Also, the workbooks have links that needs to be updated. Im using a macbook, and just recently subscribed to Microsoft 365 thinking I can execute the functions/formulas mentioned in the videos. It helped, but not much. My big bone with this is the lack of responses from the Professors. The students who take the course help one another, but some also just have the same issues, which have gone unanswered, or still unclear. Im glad though for the forum. I emailed Coursera for help. I see the same issues 3-5 months ago, still unanswered, and sometimes it gets discouraging, the lack of feedback. What is learning if you are just guessing the answer just to pass? I've gotten good grades, just because I've enough time to keep going back, but what about those who don't? Grades are the only feedback that comes back right away:-(, which shouldnt be. Sad.
By Dipesh C•
Jul 10, 2020
NICE EXPERIENCE AND LEARNT MANY USEFUL THINGS WHICH IS IS REQUIRED IN DAILY OFFICE USE
THANKS TO ALL TEAM MEMBERS AND MY ORGANISATION -RIL WHO PROVIDE ME THIS COURSERA COURSE
THANKS
By Vaishnavi S•
Aug 21, 2020
This course Excel Fundamentals for Data Analysis has shed light onto various features of excel that were foreign to me prior to the course. Even the complex of all functions were elucidated in a lucid manner making it easy to comprehend. Extremely engaging and informative learning. I thoroughly enjoyed the whole process.
By Ka K C C•
Jul 9, 2021
Enjoy the course thoroughly. This course shows me how we can put some of the excel functions in their best uses in a practical and structured way. It's particularly exciting to see how all of these different functions can be mix and match to get the data that we want. You can be creative in your formula which is fun!
Being able to go through all the examples, quizzes, and assessments are super helpful, which I really enjoyed as I get to know whether I am getting the concept correct or not. The feedback is valuable too. If I got something wrong, the feedback would point out what and why it was wrong without just giving me the answer, so I could have another go again and that helped me to reinforce my understanding. This is the fun and the best part, as practice truly is the best way to learn especially in learning Excel.
I cannot wait to start the next course, i.e., Data Visualization in Excel! Thank you so much for this amazing course, Nicky and Prashan!
By Nur S M H•
Nov 4, 2020
This course is very useful! I wish to learn this earlier during my university days but nevertheless, it's better than never! For those who are interested, you will learn a lot of skills that are very useful in data analysis and data management. The course is easy to learn with the video example and some practices that you can apply on. I really encourage all to enroll in this course.
By May T Z•
Sep 18, 2020
This course is the best choice if you are going to jump into the field like data analyst or business analyst. Highly recommended! But don't forget to make sure you have basic knowledge in Excel as this course is intended for the learners with intermediate level in Excel.
By Eza S•
Feb 6, 2021
The course was pleasant and easy to follow. The instuctors delivered each content slowly and clearly. The example of how we prepare data and analyse it was very applicable. This knowledge will be very useful for daily use of Excel. Thank you!
By Rachid Z•
Aug 22, 2020
Excellent course. Excellent instructors. The only downside was the excel sheet for the fifth-week exam wasn't available which was a bit frustrating. But, the whole journey was fun and instructive. Many thanks to Coursera.
By Himanshu•
Dec 5, 2021
By Jonas K•
Mar 15, 2021
This course is very well-structured, you are always going to watch a video and then immediately practice in spreadsheets. This method is very simple and effective, I recommend it to everyone!
By Dea F A•
Aug 26, 2021
Name of the course is Excel Fundamentals for Data Analysis but I don't think it's fundamental. I learn a lot and very satisfied with the pace, the quiz, the 'reading' material. Thank you!
By Eduardo B•
May 12, 2021
Excellent course. Well designed and presented. I can use the skills learned immediately in my new career as a Data Analyst.
By Heleen B•
Jun 30, 2020
I very much enjoyed participating in this course! For me, as a newby to Excel, it was a great way to learn a whole lot about the different functionalities of this popular spreadsheet software. Also, because of the many exercises available, I could immediately bring the formulae and other learnt operations into practice straight away. Thank you for offering this, and keep up with the good work!
By FRANCIS J G•
Jul 22, 2020
The assessments are quite random at times, with the questions outright stating the formulas to be used without giving much of a challenge for us. The last question in the course assessment was also worded incorrectly, the answer 41 is the retail average of those WITH the bonus, not without.
By Mario O•
Jul 31, 2020
Quizzes frustrated me to quit in the 5th and final Week. Will never recommend this course to anyone!!!
By Victor A•
Mar 22, 2022
I wish I could grade this course with more detail, I'd rate it 4.5 stars.
Overall, it seems to be one of the best resources on Coursera regarding Excel skills and almost up to date with the latest version of Excel and its more useful formulas for Data Analysis. There are some formulas not included in the videos but with a brief explanation in the weekly toolboxes; these are really useful formulas and even needed to answer some questions in the weekly graded assignments, but don't worry, with what's covered in the videos you can handle those extra formulas confidently.
The practice challenges are great, but there is a problem with the final asessment (25% of your final grade), don't know if there were previous versions or inconsistency in the file containing the data for it, but it is hard to get the suposedly right answers for the last 4 questions or so, at least I could not get any of the available options to answer; nonetheless, I considered I got a good grap of the necessary concepts and did not focus on getting a perfect grade. I mention this because it also seems there is lack of feedback or support on the forums from the teaching staff, I sugest reading the corresponding weekly posts to see if some other learners have found a solution or workaround with any trouble you may have.
Also, be aware of your regional settings when handling currency and date and time formats, they can cause errors in your formulas that you will need to address individually or with the help of other learners.
VBA and macros are not covered in this course, maybe they are covered in further courses of the specialization. Macquarie University also offers some other specializations focused on different applications, look for them to see if you find what you might be interested in.
By Sara C•
Mar 14, 2022
A very useful course, even in period when I was taking it I had lots of use of the learnings so far, and I can immediately use this on my daily work.
My excel installation has a different regional format than the course providers and I had some problems with data in some of the work sheets. For instance, my formatting uses a comma as a decimal divider, while the course material uses a full stop for the same, and excel cannot interpret the difference. I also separate arguments in formulas with semicolon rather than a comma, as a consequence of this, so it was not possible for me to copy-paste formulas into the response field in the quizzes. I still made do, but it was a bit of a hassle to have to make manual adjustments for these differences all the time.
By R M•
Jan 11, 2022
This is my first course ever to be successfully completed on Coursera. Instructors are engaging and the videos make you feel comfortable in actually learning Excel. All the little tips and tricks that the instructors showed in the videos and then reinforced with real-world examples have made me more confident in using Excel. The part of the course focusing on working with dates was extremely helpful since this is not something that I had much experience with. This course has given me a great bag of tools that I can immediately apply to work projects that require the use of Excel. I am very thankful to the instructors and anyone else who helped to put together this wonderful course!