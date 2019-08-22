DT
Feb 8, 2021
Really well done! You kept me interested and motivated, and that's not easy to do!\n\nI enjoyed the balance of instructional videos and hands-on exercises, and I'm excited to try the Intermediate now.
KG
Jun 8, 2020
Very good teaching of fundamentals. Everything was explained in a really structured manner. Final assessment was like cherry on the cake as it helped in revisiting what has been taught over the weeks.
By GANGIREDDY K K R•
Aug 22, 2019
This course is simply awesome. If you really want to learn something worthy, then this course is for you. It has no answers anywhere to copy, so we have to work hard on it and practice the material.
By Cornelia R•
Dec 1, 2017
I have working experience with Excel for many years and am a Mac user. I signed up for this to get more tips and a refresher on how to best use Excel. I initially learned using Excel in Windows, have been a Mac user for years. Most excel sheets I worked on would be revenue forecasts, pipeline etc.
This course hasn't been great so far for a Mac user. I constantly have to stop and double check if this course actually mentioned the right short cuts (the UI is on Windows, they mention Mac shortcuts). For example, in Lesson one I tried to find Flash Fill for ages - turns out, there's no Flash Fill available on Mac. Very poor for a course. You should offer to separate ones - one for Windows, one for Mac. Same in final exam in Lesson one: I answered correctly for Mac which was a wrong answer for Windows.
I wouldn't recommend this if you are a Mac user.
By Pranali D•
Jun 11, 2020
Practice make permanent is the true line .this line I'm also keep in mind sir.It's very very helpful and the video presentation is really awesome.simple language and more information.thanks for these.
By Manu G•
Mar 19, 2018
A great course for beginners in MS Excel. Introduces one to the various functionalities that Excel has to offer. Course content and structure are excellent and helps one to learn at an optimal rate.
By Kamrul S•
Jun 30, 2020
This is an amazing course for learners. I am having a lot of fun completing this course from the starting point. It is very much enjoyable and the way the course teachers deliver every lecture superb.
By Robert B•
Aug 29, 2019
The course was defiantly more than I expected. It not only strengthened what I did know about Excel but it showed me several options that I was not using or haven't found. I would highly recommend it.
By Keshav G•
Jun 9, 2020
By Vistasp E•
May 5, 2020
An excellent course for anyone wanting to learn excel. I promise you that you shall learn something even if it's a basic operation like copy and paste. Well explained, and properly structured course.
By Alexander J V•
Feb 24, 2018
This course demonstrated a solid overview of the core skills necessary to use Excel productively. I would recommend it to anyone looking to start using Excel effectively for data management tasks.
By Drashtant K•
Jun 8, 2020
Amazingly crafted course with interactive sessions that pushes you to work things out and practice. Practice makes permanent at all costs. Must do course for getting to know the basic stuff in excel.
By Valeria J•
Nov 11, 2020
With this course you learn how to use Excel in your daily life. I recommend it to everyone that starts using excel and the ones that want to become better in understanding how it works and be quicker.
By Sayid N•
Jun 1, 2019
this course is amazing, the way of teaching, step by step, no complicated information at once, great knowledge for the learner different backgrounds. it suits me very well. Like it.
By Syed Z H•
Jul 28, 2018
Focus too much towards windows it was hard for me to do it on Mac.
By Anthony G•
May 5, 2019
I have no experience at all with Excel but after this wonderful course, i was able to pick it up pretty quickly! No more being intimated by being asked to have excel experience on job applications!
By Harshul B•
Apr 28, 2020
Amazing course,
I would like to highlight some of its amazing attributes:
>> Learning from the basic to advanced level :
The course takes you on an adventurous voyage from basic tools to advanced and In-depth knowledge of each tool.
>> Quiz after each videos :
The best practice to test your knowledge is to take a quiz. Each quiz is a combination of task and MCQ with not a boring or dull direct questions but in fact, are loaded with fun and application knowledge-based questions
>> Assignments :
After each week progress, an assignment is provided to practice which is the best way to explore and apply knowledge gained in the module. They are based on continuous practice and reflection of knowledge .
By Ravindra S R•
Dec 19, 2019
It's a very helpful course for me as I got to know how much I learned via my work experience and what all other things I need to learn to improve my excel skills.
Content and syllabus is amazing.
By Ferdinand L P•
Jan 5, 2018
Excellent course for either refreshing Excel basics or for Excel novices. The course is well-organized, well-paced, has clear and too-the-point videos and additional material. There are good exercises to do before the assessments each week and before the final assessment. As a regular Excel user, I enjoyed the extra Ninja tips and learnt new things by knowing more short-cuts so as to work more efficiently. The course presents only the basics so you need to do the follow-up course before becoming a Excel Jedi.
The only "dark side" comes from Microsoft which does not give full functionality to the Office for Mac users and this is also affecting the use of Excel.
The course focuses primarily on Windows users, though compared to other Excel courses (on EdX), in this course the Excel Jedi lecturers are providing also suggestions how the various Excel functions etc. work or work differently or do nit work in a Mac environment. The forum provides also tips from other students.
By Daniel T•
Feb 9, 2021
By Mahdi K S•
Jan 3, 2019
I would like to thank the teachers at Macquarie University for this course. The modules are logically structured, and the explanations are quite detail-oriented with enough examples and practice files, making it possible for the learner to do what one of the instructors, Prashan often says during the course: "practice makes permanent". I have never had a formal course in Excel usage and this course is helping me fill major gaps in my knowledge. This is recommended for all in business and academia, since Excel is one of the major tools used in the world today. We are constantly bombarded by the need to understand AI, Machine Learning and IoT, but the first thing we must to do, is simply to be able to make a flawless spreadsheet on Excel.
By Evteev D A•
Oct 25, 2019
This is my favorite course of all that I took at Coursera. Very convenient presentation of the material, especially for people who are not easily given work in software. Despite the fact that this is the first part of four in this specialization, it gives a lot of skills to carry out many office projects. I already ordered the rest. Thank you, you inspired me to start a career in a new direction.
By Javid S•
Feb 23, 2019
I advise anyone who wants to learn Excel to get this course, it has been useful for me, thanks to all instructors.
By Mohammad H•
Sep 24, 2019
I highly recommend this course to anybody needing to learn Excel from scratch or even if you're experienced with it but want to brush up your skills. The format is great! There are mini goal-oriented videos to watch and exercise tasks to follow along with, then there are quizzes to take as well as Excel sheets to work with to test and check if you've actually obtained the knowledge. It's not just, "do this, follow along, yay, next lesson." It's, okay, you've followed along, now try this exercise on your own and here's the result you should get if you do it right. If you watch all of the videos, do the exercises, take the quizzes, and even read the ninja tips and read the supplemental articles, I honestly feel like you'll develop a wonderful foundation to build up off of in Excel. I'm super excited that I took this course and cannot wait to follow up and check out the subsequent courses. Best of luck guys, I highly recommend this course!
By Dana•
Dec 3, 2018
This is an amazing Excel Course. Both teachers are pretty excellent. They Excel course is easy to understand. It is designed for beginners. I would suggest it to students of any age. I will consider recommend it to my parents or grandparents that find technology and any computer software difficult to deal with. I like how the teachers introduce Sean as a case for this course. I felt like Sean every week and as this invisible character was learning so was I. This course has quizzes and challenges which I enjoyed and as the teacher always tell us "Practice makes Permanent" . I will continue practicing everything i have learned here. Thank you very much Coursera and thanks for my two beloved teachers of this course. Needless to say, both teachers through the videos express support , understanding and love. Thank you
By Divya G•
Feb 8, 2018
A very well detailed and well explained course for those who have no experience in working with Excel. The instructors Prashan and Nicky has done an awesome job. The quiz and assignments are well structured to test your understanding of the subject and add to your knowledge base. Would recommend this course to those too who are well versed with Excel as there is always something new to learn. The video and sound quality is very good. Course is well paced and not too fast, gives enough time to understand the concepts and apply them. The attached workbooks with each video are of great help to practice what you are learning. Don't forget - Practice makes permanent. To all those who have completed this course - #EveryoneSayWow.
By Daniel P•
Aug 3, 2019
Fairly good, but still has some weak points as follows:
file archive are inconsistent (1st two weeks has sub-folders for OSX and PC) but from third sub-folder is only for OSX and rest are in root of archive, which denotes a lack of attention to details.
all files to be downloaded are scattered through archive and additional multiple files to download after (feels inconsistent)
formatting instructions are US centrist and totally ignores other country settings (in Europe for example we use comma as decimal separator and dot for thousand separator, therefore provided within question phrase format is being interpreted by Excel as thousand separator w/o decimal, whereas if US setting would be present no thousand separator and 2 decimals is given), so clearer international safe instructions should be included
Other than this was quite good coverage of basic to medium functionalities.