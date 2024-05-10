Step into the future of education, problem-solving, and daily life optimization with this specialization in Generative AI. Designed for educators, professionals, and lifelong learners alike, this program equips you with the tools to harness the transformative power of ChatGPT and GPT Vision.
Applied Learning Project
Educators will discover techniques to create personalized learning experiences, from generating customized lesson plans incorporating learner interests to designing interactive educational games. Students can engage in activities like designing fictional characters based on vocabulary and generating humorous stories. The courses also cover helping students explore innovative problem-solving approaches and creating on-the-fly quizzes tailored to individual interests.