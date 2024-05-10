Vanderbilt University
Generative AI for Educators & Teachers Specialization
Innovate in your classroom and school. Master techniques for using ChatGPT to enhance rather than harm education

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Dr. Jules White

Instructor: Dr. Jules White

Top Instructor

Specialization - 4 course series

Beginner level

Recommended experience

3 months at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Beginner level

Recommended experience

3 months at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Generative AI Primer

Course 1
1 hour
4.7 (104 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • How Generative AI is going to transform computing and work

  • How to use Generative AI to amplify and augment your creativity and critical thinking to provide an "exoskeleton for the mind"

Skills you'll gain

Category: Prompt Engineering
Category: Augmented Intelligence
Category: Generative AI

Innovative Teaching with ChatGPT

Course 2
2 hours
4.7 (203 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • How to brainstorm lesson plans that integrate learner interests and needs

  • How to personalize and customize examples, games, assessments, and other educational materials for individual students

Skills you'll gain

Category: student engagement
Category: educational games
Category: Brainstorming
Category: Lesson Plan
Category: Personalized Learning

GPT Vision: Seeing the World through Generative AI

Course 3
3 hours
4.8 (22 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Take a picture of notes on a marker board, receipts, or napkin sketches and watch them be turned into well-organized notes and emailed to you

  • Take a picture of anything and turn it into: a recipe, shopping list, DIY plans, a social media post, notes, budget entries, organizational plans

  • Learn or analyze anything, take a picture of anything and learn its history, how it was made, what has changed, how to fix it, what it is, etc.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Prompt Engineering
Category: Generative AI
Category: GPT-4V (Vision)

Trustworthy Generative AI

Course 4
8 hours
4.8 (146 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • What problems actually make sense to solve with Generative AI

  • How to frame problems and prompt engineer to produce more trustworthy results from Generative AI

Skills you'll gain

Category: Problem Formulation for Generative AI
Category: Prompt Engineering
Category: Generative AI

Instructor

Dr. Jules White

Top Instructor

Vanderbilt University
16 Courses385,792 learners

