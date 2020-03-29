About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Compare two modes of thinking and their effective use.

  • Identify the cause of procrastination and how to stop doing it.

  • Explain how sleep and exercise improve learning and memory.

  • Discover how active learning can help you study more effectively.

Skills you will gain

  • Test Preparation
  • Learning To Learn
  • Pomodoro Technique
  • Meta Learning
Instructors

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

What is Learning?

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 25 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Tips to Build Your Memory

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 27 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Brain Links and Study Tips

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 29 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes

Frequently Asked Questions

