Based on one of the most popular open online courses in the world, this course gives you easy access to the learning techniques used by experts in art, music, literature, math, science, sports, and many other disciplines. No matter what your current skill level, using these approaches can help you master new topics, change your thinking and improve your life.
Learning How To Learn for YouthArizona State University
About this Course
What you will learn
Compare two modes of thinking and their effective use.
Identify the cause of procrastination and how to stop doing it.
Explain how sleep and exercise improve learning and memory.
Discover how active learning can help you study more effectively.
Skills you will gain
- Test Preparation
- Learning To Learn
- Pomodoro Technique
- Meta Learning
Offered by
Arizona State University
Arizona State University has developed a new model for the American Research University, creating an institution that is committed to excellence, access and impact. ASU measures itself by those it includes, not by those it excludes. ASU pursues research that contributes to the public good, and ASU assumes major responsibility for the economic, social and cultural vitality of the communities that surround it.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
What is Learning?
In this module, we'll use metaphor and analogy to help you more easily understand key ideas about how your brain works. You will discover two modes of thinking—you can use these modes in different ways to improve your learning. We will also show you a powerful tool for tackling procrastination, give you some great memory tips, and point out why "sleeping on it" can be a good idea!
Tips to Build Your Memory
In this module, we explore the brain’s process for storing information in long-term memory in an easy to understand metaphor involving a school bag, a locker and an octopus. Then, we will talk about some of the best ways to access your brain’s most powerful long-term memory systems, like metaphor, recall, memory palace and rhyming.
Brain Links and Study Tips
In this module, we’re going to talk more about important ideas and techniques that will enhance your ability to learn. You’ll also discover how to avoid “information overload,” and how to recognize your own strengths. Fighter pilots and surgeons use checklists to help them with their critical duties—you can use a similar checklist to help you prepare for tests. Ultimately, you will learn more about the joys of living a life filled with learning!
Reviews
- 5 stars83.99%
- 4 stars13.31%
- 3 stars2.27%
- 2 stars0.16%
- 1 star0.25%
TOP REVIEWS FROM LEARNING HOW TO LEARN FOR YOUTH
highly recommend!! made me have a whole new approach on learning and was enjoyable and easy to follow. these tips that i have learnt are something that i will use in my whole life.
The course met my expectations I would say mostly teens and kids should take this course, it has so much to offer and will help you in your whole student life. Kudos to the Team!
Excellent Course! It actually made a lot of changes in my routine of studying. And I'm damn sure that definitely it will make focused to each of them who had completed this course honestly.
Very Very nice .It will help me to reshape my brain and and also learn better in future and it will also help me to set a time frame for everything I want to do in life .THANK YOU GUYS VERY MUCH.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.