Profile

Greg Hammons

Instructor and Motivational Speaker at Forever Phase, LLC

Bio

Greg Hammons is a graduate of The Ohio State University where he earned his BSBA with a specialization in Logistics Management and a minor in Spanish. He currently works at YouTube as a financial analyst. His passion is embedded in the work he does to create value within the entertainment industry and also in his efforts to give back to his community. To augment his community outreach, he founded Forever Phase, LLC in 2014 which is an inspirational entertainment company through which he delivers motivational speeches, professional development workshops, and online inspirational content. The goal of Forever Phase, LLC is to encourage youth to pursue a higher education and a higher purpose for their lives. Greg has delivered keynote presentations to audiences of 700+ for organizations including: Google, California DECA, The Boys and Girls Club, The Columbus Urban League, and The Fisher College of Business.

Courses

Learning How To Learn for Youth

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder