Greg Hammons is a graduate of The Ohio State University where he earned his BSBA with a specialization in Logistics Management and a minor in Spanish. He currently works at YouTube as a financial analyst. His passion is embedded in the work he does to create value within the entertainment industry and also in his efforts to give back to his community. To augment his community outreach, he founded Forever Phase, LLC in 2014 which is an inspirational entertainment company through which he delivers motivational speeches, professional development workshops, and online inspirational content. The goal of Forever Phase, LLC is to encourage youth to pursue a higher education and a higher purpose for their lives. Greg has delivered keynote presentations to audiences of 700+ for organizations including: Google, California DECA, The Boys and Girls Club, The Columbus Urban League, and The Fisher College of Business.