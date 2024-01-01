Catherine Mattice is founder and CEO of Civility Partners, an HR consulting firm focused specifically on helping organizations create respectful and positive workplace cultures. Civility Partners love to partner with organizations who see issues in their culture - toxic behavior, disengagement, absenteeism, etc. We are dedicated to creating work environments where employees thrive, and are experts at turning around toxic cultures. Clients range from Fortune 500's to government, to nonprofit, to small business in a wide range of industries. Catherine is an HR disrupter and have had the pleasure of being cited in USA Today, Entrepreneur, Bloomberg, CNN, NPR, and many other national news outlets as an expert. She has 50+ courses reaching global audiences on LinkedIn Learning. She's also an award-winning speaker, blogger, and book author. Catherine’s award-winning book, BACK OFF! Your Kick-Ass Guide to Ending Bullying at Work, was hailed by international leadership-guru, Ken Blanchard, as, “the most comprehensive and valuable handbook on the topic.”