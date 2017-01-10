J
Feb 28, 2021
Excellent course. The capstone integrates all learning from the course and builds a comprehensive project that is relevant to one's current area of professional practice. I highly recommend.
EM
May 22, 2017
I have just finished the specialization and I am waiting for my grade for the Capstone Project. I would like to thank you for the valuable knowledge you offer. It was a fascinating journey!!
By Gillian G•
Jan 10, 2017
I was quite disappointed in the capstone; I have not found the quality of the questions to be very high, and more than once there has been a disconnect between the question asked and how the reviewer is asked to grade it. I understand there are some limitations in working with such a large and diverse group of students, but peer-reviewing is not productive or particularly helpful, and I expected more interaction with the professors for a capstone (especially one that comes at a cost).
By Lynn L•
Jan 8, 2020
Awesome overview of the HR practices! I'd recommend for HR employees as well as for anyone who leads others. The course was well organized and the instructors were great, too!
By Malende S•
Mar 16, 2018
Definitely more work load than previous but love how they review everything in this course .glad I’m finished all courses and earning my certificate !!! Definitely worth it at price.
By Cassandra G•
Sep 26, 2017
No one really gave me any helpful feedback, though I labored several hours to help make sure other participants had thoughtful feedback on their submissions.
In any case, it was a helpful exercise in seeing other participants' viewpoints and to review my own work before submitting it for implementation in my company.
Thanks to the professors!!
By Ben C•
Nov 29, 2017
This course is a bit redundant. There is no new information, and most students do not provide any real feedback of your work.
By ELENI M•
May 23, 2017
I have just finished the specialization and I am waiting for my grade for the Capstone Project. I would like to thank you for the valuable knowledge you offer. It was a fascinating journey!!
By Rebekah N•
Nov 26, 2018
This capstone course summarized the most important ideas from the previous four classes. The peer-graded assignments are crucial in this class. I found the weekly drafts of our final assignment to be very helpful in finding and fixing errors, and further developing ideas in preparation of the final submission. This course contained a lot of review, but also went into more detail in some areas which was incredibly useful. I highly recommend this program!
By Saber M K A•
Jan 3, 2020
I learned a lot of skills and experience in this specialization about Human Resource Management, it is a wonderful and special specialty. I advise those interested in Human Resources Management to register in this specialization because it will help them a lot in their professional lives. Special thanks to the University of Minnesota and dear teachers.
By LEN M F•
Aug 15, 2020
Excellent course which helps you to practically implement all that you learnt in the preceding courses. I thoroughly enjoyed this learning experience and I highly recommend budding HR professionals to take up this course
By Abd-Elmonam M E H•
Jan 20, 2019
I am very happy to finish the first set of courses from this distinguished site and have given me a lot of information and discussions
I thank all the lecturers in these courses
Thanks for the effort
By Danilo V•
Oct 14, 2018
thank you, this capstone gives to me a view on different work realities, and I compared with other how to do ways. I learned to be more practical. Thank you
By Wrennecia T•
Oct 26, 2018
Very educational and informative course which works in collaboration with the others. Great professor as well who made it easy to understand.
By Kimberly S•
Jun 23, 2017
I learned about all of the pertinent aspects of HR for a manager. The information was detailed and I was able to work at my own p
By Brenda E•
Jul 16, 2021
This capstone course was an outstanding review of all 4 courses, and the assignments provided me an opportunity to apply what I learned through several interesting, practical work-related tasks and challenging assignments. The professors' lectures were excellent and memorable. I can't wait to apply what I've learned as an HR professional starting out in the field of HR. Thank you.
By Kim M•
Oct 25, 2016
Amazing Experience! Thank you! All come together for me in the end!! Great course line-up! I have recommended it to a few people who found out what I was doing! For a single mom of 2 - a house - 4 animals, a full time job, a Board Member and a student! This was easy to fit in a able to use mobile app made it doing for me this past year.
Thank you!!
Kim
By JADAB K P•
Mar 4, 2017
Outstanding course for HR managers. I learn lots of new things in this specialization. On-boarding, Civility etc and their impact on the organization will help to recruit, evaluate, reward and manage people. New techniques learn from this course will help me to improve performance of my organization. Hope you too..
By Elekwachi P A•
Jan 31, 2017
This was an amazing Course! it was really difficult choosing the best teacher, because each had their unique way of seamlessly imparting knowledge. i learned a lot from this course and a few life lessons too. i have become a better HR person from this course.
By MAURICIO C T•
Apr 29, 2019
Perfect! The content fo the course is completely full of rich information. This is a great opportunity to be up to date and become a complete professional.
Congratulations for the course, and Thank you so much for this great opportunity!
By Kasuntha M•
Nov 28, 2020
Great course to get the holistic idea of HR management. I highly recommend this course for any one who is seeking to become a executive or a manager in an organization. Thank you all for the immense support through out the course.
By Sharawi A•
Jun 14, 2020
It is an excellent course. I really enjoyed the course. it's over my expectation. from this course I receive information on how to recruite, coduct performance appraisal for employee, employee ompensation and other issues.
By Andrea P•
Nov 27, 2018
This specialization is full of usable knowledge that I highly recommend to both new and seasoned HR and Management Professionals. Thank you for your instruction it has really given me new tools and lots of great tips.
By Elena L•
Jan 21, 2020
Unlike the previous 4 courses of the specializtion this one is practical assignments based only (no tests, no quizes). Recap of the overall theory and videos given at previous courses. Challenging and rewarding!
By Sachra A•
Mar 6, 2021
Though vigorous i made it very informative course that give you a deeper look into human resource thankful for the skills i have gained.
Congratulations to everyone else who finished cheers to brighter things
By Ekaterina•
Jul 13, 2020
This is a good instrument to review your knowledge and make a course project for the specialization, though it is a bit frustrating some students are cheating or trying to degrade others without a reason.
By Jared•
Mar 1, 2021
Excellent course. The capstone integrates all learning from the course and builds a comprehensive project that is relevant to one's current area of professional practice. I highly recommend.