Alan Benson

Assistant Professor

Bio

Hello! My name is Alan Benson. I am an Assistant Professor at the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota– Twin Cities. I teach Coursera’s module on Rewarding Employees, which is part of the certificate Human Resource Management: HR for People Managers. I received my PhD from the Institute for Work and Employment Research at the MIT Sloan School of Management, where my dissertation advisors were David Autor (MIT Economics) and Paul Osterman (MIT Sloan). I received my Bachelor's degree from the ILR School at Cornell University. I am also on the Graduate Faculty of Minnesota's Department of Applied Economics and the Minnesota Population Center (MPC), and am a member of the Social Media and Business Analytics Collaborative (SOBACO). You can find out more about my current activities at my website, https://sites.google.com/site/amb263/home

Courses

Human Resources Management Capstone: HR for People Managers

Managing Employee Compensation

