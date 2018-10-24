PP
Aug 15, 2020
Excellent! The contents are great for any manager that want to make a significant job within any organization. Clear and key concepts for everyday activities. I enjoyed every single lesson. Thank you!
JG
Apr 16, 2022
I enjoyed this course. I learned a lot from it. Although I am familiar with some of the topics, it expanded my knowledge further, and would definitely help me become a more effective manager at work.
By natalie H•
Oct 24, 2018
The content was rather dry, but it got more interesting towards the end. Lots of reading material was then directly covered in the video directly following, so it seemed a bit unorganized in that way. At the end of the course, I do not feel like I'm walking away with a toolkit on how to manage. I feel more so like I'm walking away with a new glossary of terms from most of the course. The most engaging and practical information I gained was during the HR, conflict and payment sections.
By Jérémie L•
Aug 25, 2018
Sometimes a bit too academic in the questions, is it really important to know a study was published in a certain Harvard publication, or the name of the person who wrote the study?
By Narendra S•
Apr 13, 2019
An excellent course. Enhances skills of the managers to handle people effectively and using human resources efficiently to achieve the organizational and the individual employees' goals.
By Deborah C•
May 6, 2017
This course has given me information and resources to add in my personal toolkit to better manage and aid my team to a better understanding and less conflict. Very practical information.
By Deborah M•
Aug 2, 2020
If you are looking for a refresher course this would suit however it will not likely offer any insights or knowledge you wouldn't already have if you have worked as a manager for any period of time. Most of what it presents is common sense that has been formally structured. The course is well framed and the reading material is interesting however it is also covered in the video lectures so unnecessary. The lectures themselves were very dry. It would help if the lecturers would look at the camera and engage with the audience rather than unnaturally reading a script off to the side.
I would recommend this course for someone starting out who has no prior experience in management and would like to get a handle on the basics.
By Pankaj A•
Jun 22, 2017
it very helpful course for any manager to understand a team and also what factors will motivate them to perform well in organisation. it will also inculcate the habit of fairness with high
By Danilo L•
May 15, 2019
Good content, good videos but it could be, at times, a little bit more practical, with concrete examples.
By Natalie•
Apr 10, 2019
An Excellent course, I was amazed at how much was included ! And actually enjoyed the quizzes as it gave me an opportunity to apply what I had learnt. I have never considered doing online learning before, but now I am on the look out for my next course!
By Ethel P•
Jul 23, 2020
This course has helped me a lot in understanding a lot of things about management. I highly recommend this to people who are managing people and to those who are interested in working with teams.
By Simy R•
Apr 10, 2019
I enjoyed the lectures from every professor. Excellent course for aspiring Managers or Small business owners.
By Asma M S•
Apr 28, 2019
this course is a wonderful start to learn about HR concept
By Gurmukh S•
Apr 14, 2020
A great toolkit and guide to manage people at work, whether he may be your colleague, your boss or your super boss.
Although I have been through this topics during my management sessions, this course refreshed the sessions again.
This course will help you to know, how to handle a situation at work, when it comes to Leadership, Decision Making, Pay Structure or incentives, handling conflicts at your workplace, and many more.
Would recommend readers to go through the course as it covers all the basics and handy things to manage at your workplace.
By Maxim S•
Dec 28, 2016
this course was so interesting and good planned, so I couldn't do anything else in my spare time other than watching this course and answering (simple) questions. Except just one week, this course is build very well. It is also a short one, but gives a good perspective to various topics in Management, Social and Organizational Psychology. I totally recommend taking it for all, not only managers, but all who wants to improve their day-to-day communications, goal setting and mentoring.
By Luke I•
Feb 3, 2017
Thank you for providing an excellent introduction to managing people at work. I have found some really good ideas and resources from this course that I will be using in my current job.
By Paula F P•
Aug 16, 2020
By OLANREWAJU A•
Jul 24, 2020
If you want to understand how to mange people at your work place, understand conflict management, and conflict resolution, my dear this is the best practical oriented and explicit course to take.
By Tarek H•
May 24, 2021
Very informative course, I liked the scientific approach in it and the thorough presentation of the contents. The backgrounds explained, the researchers shared added great value to the material.
By Elena S•
Jan 23, 2019
Loved the example sit
By Rocio C S•
Apr 25, 2019
very useful course!
By Dorothy L•
Jan 23, 2017
Not a lot of interaction with other classmates. The material was a good refresher. Would have enjoyed more practical applications for homework. I thought there would be a bit more evidence based information as stated. Overall, good for newbies into management and a nice little refresher.
By Julie D•
Aug 17, 2016
Really excellent materials and links but spoiled by typos on the videos and in the quiz questions. I'm sure some of the quiz answers conflicted with what had been said in the videos.
By Afandi Y•
May 3, 2020
Excellent course. It helps me with identifying the most essential factor in the organization which is the employees themselves. Crucial understanding of different needs by employees is the pinnacle of organizational success. if an organization managed to obtain the needs of employees, then automatically the organization can gain a competitive advantage.
Thank you University of London.
By divyani p•
Jun 30, 2020
Good experience and good knowledge in this course.
Thanks for all information in this course sir thanks.
But my 1problem in this course
When i am starting this course its free now i am complete my course i can not get my certificate because i have no mony i am a student i am not employee. SO i request to u plz give i am my course complete course certificate . Plz
By Vouchleang L•
May 2, 2020
I love this course because it gives me a lot of practical knowledge and understandings regarding managing people at workplace. It also provides me a lot of additional documents and information.
By Noor H•
Apr 14, 2020
This was an amazing course! It was very informative! I enjoyed learning through out the course! I especially loved the assessments! Thank you Coursera!