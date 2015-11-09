S
Jul 19, 2021
Very helpful course for understanding the advanced strategy and tools which we can use to analyse the business strategy. Simply explanied and undestandable for each and every people around the world.
AS
Nov 10, 2017
Great Course and excellent insight about strategy approach for any business. Its has really given a full overview about business strategy approach.\n\nThanks for professors to design such module.
By Maxim S•
Nov 9, 2015
Very useful and valuable course! Easy to understan, clear and interesting manner of teaching of both course instructors. Worth passing if you are interested in business and strategy.
By Munyaradzi M•
May 26, 2016
Really advanced thinking in strategy, excellent work by Darden Business School. Particular appreciation for Prof. Jared D. Harris and Mike Lenox for their competency in the subject matter.
By Alex C•
Oct 26, 2016
Loved the deep thought processes this course explored; planning through to Implementation of complex strategies in real life scenarios adding value to any operations minded professional.
By Ajit P•
Nov 8, 2017
I highly recommend this course. It really helped me review the business strategy concepts. I had taken this course in my MBA program. This course really refreshed my knowledge and understanding. Course is delivered in a very methodical and professional manner. Both professors are very effective in teaching the course topics. Final peer-graded project helps explore a company strategy and ot helps to develop knowledge about a single company and industry sector. Case study selection is very thoughtful and insightful. It is a great learning opportunity.
By Kerdia J•
Jan 27, 2021
Top rated course! Very professional and structured excellently. I couldn't even point out anything negative about it. I appreciate the quality you brought to these courses because it motivates you when you are engaging in something with high standards. I hold this University with high regard because of this. Well done!
By Tolunay K•
Sep 3, 2020
I enjoyed&learnt during the course, as i rated the previous corse of this(fundamentals of business analytics): Same structure, beautiful explanations and examples, great presentation, not very long videos and most importantly 3-10 minutes videos are making it extremely efficient. I will keep learning in the course.
By Arvy S•
Mar 1, 2016
I enjoyed taking the class... the video lectures were great with clear real life examples. One of the better classes I have taken i Coursera
One suggestion : rather than just reading a case study weekly, we can do some analysis like PEST or 5 Forces and have a peer review. This builds confidence towards capstone.
By Shelby T•
Jul 11, 2020
Easy to follow information that built on the Foundations of Business Strategy course. The professors that lecture for this course understand questions that arise without needing to hear them and as a learner I felt empowered to utilize the knowledge I learned effectively in my final assignment.
By Claudia P C C•
Apr 1, 2018
The course gives a great overview about how to proceed to implementation of business strategy from advance point of view, one of the things that most like to me was the updated information and for this reason the applicability to the real world and environments focused in growing business.
By Michal S•
Apr 22, 2020
Advanced Business Strategy is a great continuation for those who already attended the first course of Specialization. It explains the general rules that should be known to executives who are responsible for builiding strategies. It makes following the Specialization worth the time.
By PRATEEK S•
Oct 26, 2017
Very good course.If someone wants to learn analyzing an organizations business performance as well as spread in the right perspective & know its competitive position at a Strategic level. All taught & explained in a very simple way with a lot of real world examples.
By Daniel C U•
Apr 22, 2020
I was very impressed with every steps of the program. The instructors are very professional and well knowledgeable. The program was able to expand my view and knowledge. Simply put, I learnt a lot.
Thank you University of Virginia, Thank you Coursera.
By mohammad n m j•
May 1, 2021
Thanks to the respected professors, I think this course provides a good perspective on understanding the concepts of founding and developing a competitive business position by introducing various analytics and researches method and tools.
By Samisson E C•
Feb 18, 2016
This course is exceptional it gives the better understanding of Business strategy, i wonder why university credits are being denied for someone who has successfully passed courses like these, may the authorities reconsider their decision.
By Suraj G•
Feb 1, 2016
This is an excellent course and the professors have presented the subject in a lucid manner. It is quite easy to understand the concepts and particularly applying those concepts to the assignments is an immense learning experience.
By Suhail A•
May 9, 2020
This course will ensure you to understand business strategy with real examples. That will help you to understand the changes and techniques used by different world class firms to succeed in their competitive market.
By Aniket G•
Jun 4, 2019
One of the best courses for advanced business strategy. I definitely learnt a lot from this, especially international strategy and stakeholders who actually can hold our success. Thanks a lot for knowledge.
By Daniela H A•
Oct 29, 2020
Un curso totalmente completo, donde se aprende a analizar los ciclos de vida de las empresas, puedes aprender estrategias que ayudan a llegar a los mercados objetivos. Totalmente plena con este curso.
By Sreena K M•
Jul 19, 2021
By ANIRUDH S•
Nov 11, 2017
By Ralph R F•
Oct 14, 2019
Another gem from Darden. Prof Michael Lenox,and Prof Jared Harris provides simplified methodologies in designing a competitive positions for any company in today globalized economy.
By Mateo M•
Mar 7, 2016
A great course, very good methodology, the explanation of teachers is very clear, the examples used are of great help in understanding the course topics. It fully met expectations.
By habib I•
Dec 14, 2021
I have gained much more than I expected, so now I'm going to develop my business.
Massive thanks and appreciation to professor Michael and Jared.
Sincerely,
-Habib
By Kaushal B•
Jun 3, 2020
Very good. The various real-life examples given by both the instructors were instrumental to this course being a very well rounded course in business strategy
By Alokenanda L•
May 4, 2019
Fantastic course! The various sections and tools are extremely relevant for applying to just about any company for assessing their competitive position. I tho