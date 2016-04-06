OZ
Dec 9, 2019
Great concepts to help one work through a business development process. Concise and to the point. Looking forward to the other courses in the specialization.
NJ
Aug 8, 2020
I've learned about different thinking methodology throughout this course, and I've been able to shape my thinking during this course.
By Michael O•
Apr 6, 2016
In compare with first course of this specialization study materials are too few. Some lectures not longer then 2 !!!! minutes. The whole time of lectures 10-15 minutes
By James L O•
Feb 18, 2019
Great Course on the Idea creation process. I felt it was a little short on real world examples of the use of these processes and would have liked to have more lecture or demonstration on direct application of the Design Thinking process model.
By Oscar A Z•
Dec 10, 2019
By Manuel M A•
May 31, 2016
The content was VERY scarce, and it was obvously prepared in a hurry. This course just touches very superficially the subject to be studied. Not meeting minimum quality standards.
By Nusrat J•
Aug 9, 2020
By Asbin S•
Oct 26, 2018
Really is a course that gets you thinking about stuffs, pushing you to get more creative and think outside the box.
By Dr A C S•
Sep 23, 2018
Good information about empowering the creativity for innovators
By Ahasanul B H•
Jan 3, 2019
Very good course. Good contents. Thank You MSU and Coursera.
By DINAKARAN J•
Jun 18, 2020
its really awesome and useful one
By Rakesh S•
May 27, 2020
the experience was really awesome
By Armando S•
Oct 5, 2016
Finding this course very useful and practical. One criticism is that it takes a sudden leap in the last week expecting that you have a business idea that you a ready to start executing on.
By Suryasree R•
Jun 12, 2016
Interesting, gave an unique approach to innovation and creativity.
By Danilo C•
Jul 18, 2018
This course was much better than the first.
Still, I am excited for the next ones as I believe they will better match what I wanted from this specialization.
By Ata S•
Aug 3, 2020
The information was not horrible, but the course was terrible as designed. The assignments were a joke. Most people I reviewed just submitted blank answers or copy/pasted junk answers. The rubrics were there just to fulfill the criteria of having a rubric. 0 or 10 is not really a good rubric. I wouldn't recommend this course to anyone. In fact, I'd tell them not to take this course unless they just want to get a easy certificate. Very disappointed.
By Greisy V P R•
Sep 3, 2021
Puedes saber exactamente a manera correcta antes de iniciar tu negocio y em encanta porque te evita erroes que te pueden suceder después.
By Franklin A R F•
Mar 31, 2021
Este curso me brindó la capacidad de potenciar habilidades como la innovación, creatividad y la búsqueda soluciones a problemas.
By Mohd F B A•
Oct 15, 2020
This is a good course, thanks to Dr Forrest S.Carter and Dr Ken Syzmusiak for the lecture also to mentor staff. Thanks
By chumki k•
Sep 10, 2020
its an excellent course..thnks instructor for giving me the chance to learn
By GIANLUCA J A C•
Aug 30, 2021
EXCELENT!! IT'S SHORT, BUT WITH KEY INFORMATION
By Adriana A F S•
Jun 1, 2021
Excelente aporte a mi aprendizaje
By Nora R Z V•
Mar 29, 2021
Me gusta como enseñan paso a paso
By Angela M G C•
Jun 15, 2021
It was a lot of fun
By Diana K O O•
Sep 1, 2021
I leraned a lot
By Sebastián Á O C•
Jul 2, 2021
Muy buen curso.
By Brito G S A•
Jun 28, 2021
Muy interesante