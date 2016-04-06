Chevron Left
Back to The Search for Great Ideas: Harnessing creativity to empower innovation.

Learner Reviews & Feedback for The Search for Great Ideas: Harnessing creativity to empower innovation. by Michigan State University

4.5
stars
189 ratings
37 reviews

About the Course

Where do great business ideas come from? We all have compelling business concepts that we've been thinking about for years. In this course we will explore how to use observational tools and other techniques for idea generation and we will talk about how to evaluate the good ideas from the bad. The goal is to settle on a business idea that you are not only passionate about but also has real market application. At the end of this course learners will be able to: -build a resource inventory from which they can assess and create market opportunities; -pursue market opportunities consistent with personal passions and capabilities; and -triage potential ideas in terms of which have the greatest potential for commercial and personal success....

Top reviews

OZ

Dec 9, 2019

Great concepts to help one work through a business development process. Concise and to the point. Looking forward to the other courses in the specialization.

NJ

Aug 8, 2020

I've learned about different thinking methodology throughout this course, and I've been able to shape my thinking during this course.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 38 Reviews for The Search for Great Ideas: Harnessing creativity to empower innovation.

By Michael O

Apr 6, 2016

In compare with first course of this specialization study materials are too few. Some lectures not longer then 2 !!!! minutes. The whole time of lectures 10-15 minutes

By James L O

Feb 18, 2019

Great Course on the Idea creation process. I felt it was a little short on real world examples of the use of these processes and would have liked to have more lecture or demonstration on direct application of the Design Thinking process model.

By Oscar A Z

Dec 10, 2019

Great concepts to help one work through a business development process. Concise and to the point. Looking forward to the other courses in the specialization.

By Manuel M A

May 31, 2016

The content was VERY scarce, and it was obvously prepared in a hurry. This course just touches very superficially the subject to be studied. Not meeting minimum quality standards.

By Nusrat J

Aug 9, 2020

I've learned about different thinking methodology throughout this course, and I've been able to shape my thinking during this course.

By Asbin S

Oct 26, 2018

Really is a course that gets you thinking about stuffs, pushing you to get more creative and think outside the box.

By Dr A C S

Sep 23, 2018

Good information about empowering the creativity for innovators

By Ahasanul B H

Jan 3, 2019

Very good course. Good contents. Thank You MSU and Coursera.

By DINAKARAN J

Jun 18, 2020

its really awesome and useful one

By Rakesh S

May 27, 2020

the experience was really awesome

By Armando S

Oct 5, 2016

Finding this course very useful and practical. One criticism is that it takes a sudden leap in the last week expecting that you have a business idea that you a ready to start executing on.

By Suryasree R

Jun 12, 2016

Interesting, gave an unique approach to innovation and creativity.

By Danilo C

Jul 18, 2018

This course was much better than the first.

Still, I am excited for the next ones as I believe they will better match what I wanted from this specialization.

By Ata S

Aug 3, 2020

The information was not horrible, but the course was terrible as designed. The assignments were a joke. Most people I reviewed just submitted blank answers or copy/pasted junk answers. The rubrics were there just to fulfill the criteria of having a rubric. 0 or 10 is not really a good rubric. I wouldn't recommend this course to anyone. In fact, I'd tell them not to take this course unless they just want to get a easy certificate. Very disappointed.

By Greisy V P R

Sep 3, 2021

Puedes saber exactamente a manera correcta antes de iniciar tu negocio y em encanta porque te evita erroes que te pueden suceder después.

By Franklin A R F

Mar 31, 2021

Este curso me brindó la capacidad de potenciar habilidades como la innovación, creatividad y la búsqueda soluciones a problemas.

By Mohd F B A

Oct 15, 2020

This is a good course, thanks to Dr Forrest S.Carter and Dr Ken Syzmusiak for the lecture also to mentor staff. Thanks

By chumki k

Sep 10, 2020

its an excellent course..thnks instructor for giving me the chance to learn

By GIANLUCA J A C

Aug 30, 2021

EXCELENT!! IT'S SHORT, BUT WITH KEY INFORMATION

By Adriana A F S

Jun 1, 2021

Excelente aporte a mi aprendizaje

By Nora R Z V

Mar 29, 2021

Me gusta como enseñan paso a paso

By Angela M G C

Jun 15, 2021

It was a lot of fun

By Diana K O O

Sep 1, 2021

I leraned a lot

By Sebastián Á O C

Jul 2, 2021

Muy buen curso.

By Brito G S A

Jun 28, 2021

Muy interesante

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder