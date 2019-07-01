DR
Sep 8, 2020
The course material is excellent and relevant to the times. The interviews with former students and entrepreneurs provides a real world view of the application of the knowledge disseminated in course.
CR
Oct 16, 2020
I love this one it opens me up something i never been experience and trying to interview people that i dont know and im surprise that i did and i evolve because of what i learn from here.
By Zarren M K•
Jun 30, 2019
Felt the the material covered a great range of information. Would highly recommend reading the suggested books as well. Some very great insights are in each.
By Deepjyoti R•
Sep 8, 2020
By Aysha S•
Aug 10, 2020
I am too much impressed to get such a International course in online platform. Thank you so much my Prof. Mr. Parkinson and my classmates to help me to complete this course successfully.
By Vida-Rose A•
Sep 8, 2020
This course is very practical and packed with the essential details to help everyone be a results oriented entrepreneur. I am grateful for the opportunity to learn this new skills.
By Gaurav S•
Sep 16, 2017
This is not the course I was expecting. There is lack of content. Very short videos, not many real life examples. Interview with entrepreneurs are nice but it seems like an advertisement. This course seems more like data collection of your ideas and help other entrepreneurs.
By Damien C L S•
Jun 20, 2020
Course 5 (Entrepreneurship I: Laying the Foundation) of the Innovation: Creativity to Entrepreneurship is insightful and provides immense knowledge on the several layers of considerations entrepreneurs need to analyse before putting their plan and strategy into action. Kudos to Professor Tom Parkinson for this wonderful course!
By rishabh k b•
May 16, 2020
This course does give you an insight of what it takes to be an entrepreneur and honestly, some might think that it is hard but if you get to know or have proper knowledge of the concepts or practicalities. You would definitely want to be an entrepreneur.
By Josie K•
Jun 29, 2020
the course had really good content and relevant materials. Took this course to understand more about the world of entrepreneurship such as all the different processes, expectations and even jargons. great foundation course.
By Rafiq A•
Jul 14, 2020
Very good course. Wish I did this before starting my company 10 years ago. I advise entrepreneurs to do this course and the next Entrepreneurship II course as well. In fact, the entire specialization will be very useful.
By Crestilgyele N R•
Oct 17, 2020
By Chen D•
Sep 15, 2018
Very usefully course with great combination of theory and practice. Assignment is well lay-out for thought process.
By Jan M B•
Sep 16, 2019
Great course! I'm starting my own venture and this has been a huge help on what I need to do.
By Gilnei J L•
Jun 14, 2019
Awesome content, it really help you to put track ideas properly.
By Bambi J S•
Apr 7, 2020
Pretty helpful and not to hard so far. Thanks
By Dr N A S•
Apr 10, 2020
It was a wonderful experience learning from Thomas E. Parkinson. He explains things so vividly that one can learn fast without any difficulty. The types of assignments given were very useful for clearing the concepts.
By Saad B E•
Jul 21, 2020
This course was awesome. Course co-coordinator was fantastic. I had no knowledge about Entrepreneurship before. I have learned many things from this course. Now i have the basic knowledge of Entrepreneurship.
By Tshewang L•
Jun 13, 2020
it was best on line learning and my time dint go wasted.. its really informative, interesting moreover you learn alots.. thank you very much.. ILLINOUS
By Dhinesh A D•
May 11, 2020
Great course provides insights on finding the product market fit and capture the appropriate market depending on the nature of the startup.
By Lama A•
Nov 16, 2018
amaazzzing
the only problem is with the Peer-graded assignments because of the time constraints. you really need to change that
By Vijetha V K•
May 6, 2019
The course is excellent and very interesting to learn new concepts which is very insightful for students.
By Rodrigo P O•
Sep 10, 2019
Excellent course. Speedy, but excellent! It does give a very good foundation to new entrepreneurs.
By Alejandra A A•
Oct 30, 2019
It's amazing how much you learn and the hollistic, integrating vision the teacher provides!
By Prof Y K•
May 29, 2020
It's a pretty good course to gain insights into the entrepreneurial fundamentals!!!
By RAHUL K•
May 11, 2020
The professor is quite good and the topic is also interesting to learn.
By Siaan s•
Jul 15, 2018
enjoyed the course. learnt alot of practical things to apply