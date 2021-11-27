Learner Reviews & Feedback for Legal Foundations for Entrepreneurs by University of Maryland, College Park
By its nature, the law touches on many aspects of entrepreneurship, making it an applicable and versatile topic of study. For aspiring entrepreneurs, it's important to understand how to form the business and work with the initial customers. For active entrepreneurs, there are critical considerations on employment law and operating policies. For everyone, the role that the law plays in managing the company, and its associated risks, must be properly understood to navigate challenges and capitalize on opportunities.
With the aspiring and active entrepreneur in mind, this course focuses on the foundational elements of law. We'll begin with an introduction to the nature of law and modern legal systems and sources. Initial priorities, including what legal activities you may pursue on your own, versus when and how to select and work with an attorney, are explored. Business formation choices and considerations are also central points of discussion. Employments laws and liabilities are examined, with the closing topic being entering and existing your business.
"Legal Foundations for Entrepreneurs" is one of three courses in the "Legal Aspects of Entrepreneurship Specialization" by Coursera and the University of Maryland. This specialization explores the critical legal and business issues entrepreneurs face as they build and launch a new venture. Learners examine real-world scenarios and address legal and business issues from ideation to all of the important junctures along the path to success. Significant attention is placed on new venture formation, intellectual property management, and contracts and financing arrangements....
By Lynelou J
Nov 27, 2021
It was a great course. It is refreshing to review my knowledge on Corporation Law, Partnership, and even Employment law. Thank you, Coursera and University of Maryland.