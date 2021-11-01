Learner Reviews & Feedback for Intellectual Property for Entrepreneurs by University of Maryland, College Park
11 ratings
1 reviews
About the Course
For aspiring and active entrepreneurs, this course focuses on the opportunities and challenges of intellectual property. Intellectual property is a commonly discussed, often misunderstand, element of entrepreneurship and law. Knowing how to create and manage patents, copyrights, trademarks, and trade secrets is a valuable skill for entrepreneurs and business leaders.
Regardless of size and industry, a business’s intellectual property is often more valuable than its physical assets. Companies invest tremendous resources in developing innovative new products and services. Intellectual property law discourages competitors from immediately profiting from another’s invention, and provides incentives for continued innovation.
"Intellectual Property for Entrepreneurs" is one of three courses in the "Legal Aspects of Entrepreneurship Specialization" by Coursera and the University of Maryland. This specialization explores the critical legal and business issues entrepreneurs face as they build and launch a new venture. Learners examine real-world scenarios and address legal and business issues from ideation to all of the important junctures along the path to success. Significant attention is placed on new venture formation, intellectual property management, and contracts and financing arrangements....
By Shrikant P
•
Nov 1, 2021
It was an excellent experience learning from great minds.