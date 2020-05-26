Protecting Business Innovations Via Trademark
Watch Course Overview: https://youtu.be/mUja4iwbrTE Intellectual property rights (IPR) has a great impact on innovation development and society. In Science, Engineering, and Business, we seek to create wealth through innovation in products, designs, manufacturing processes, and business systems or models. However, innovation leaders often FAIL to benefit from their discoveries and inventions when they are unable to adequately protect those innovations. This course provides learners with an understanding of how trademark laws can be used to protect business innovation using a combination of lectures and case examples for discussion. The course focus on protecting innovations with Trademark as one of several tools that can be used by companies to protect their brands and products. In additional to learning about how trademark law works in theory, we will also discuss situations in which trademark might not be effective in protecting innovations, and will focus on the legal issues involved from a practical business perspective rather than from a purely legal viewpoint. This course is one part of a four course series focusing on protection of business innovations using copyright, patent, trademark and strategy, and these four courses may be taken in any order that is most beneficial to students interested in learning about protecting innovation.