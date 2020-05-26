About this Course

34,130 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Protecting Business Innovation Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Protecting Business Innovation Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction to Trademark

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 54 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Trademark Global Issues and Challenges

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 72 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Trademark Infringement and defenses

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 71 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Peer-graded Assignment

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 27 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM PROTECTING BUSINESS INNOVATIONS VIA TRADEMARK

View all reviews

About the Protecting Business Innovation Specialization

Protecting Business Innovation

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder