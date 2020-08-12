Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Protecting Business Innovations via Trademark by The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

4.8
stars
130 ratings
32 reviews

About the Course

Protecting Business Innovations Via Trademark Watch Course Overview: https://youtu.be/mUja4iwbrTE Intellectual property rights (IPR) has a great impact on innovation development and society. In Science, Engineering, and Business, we seek to create wealth through innovation in products, designs, manufacturing processes, and business systems or models. However, innovation leaders often FAIL to benefit from their discoveries and inventions when they are unable to adequately protect those innovations. This course provides learners with an understanding of how trademark laws can be used to protect business innovation using a combination of lectures and case examples for discussion. The course focus on protecting innovations with Trademark as one of several tools that can be used by companies to protect their brands and products. In additional to learning about how trademark law works in theory, we will also discuss situations in which trademark might not be effective in protecting innovations, and will focus on the legal issues involved from a practical business perspective rather than from a purely legal viewpoint. This course is one part of a four course series focusing on protection of business innovations using copyright, patent, trademark and strategy, and these four courses may be taken in any order that is most beneficial to students interested in learning about protecting innovation....

Top reviews

AA

Aug 11, 2020

I have benefited from practical issues and the importance of registering in China, even if it is a start-up company, so registering a trademark is the most important step to protect it in the future.

MS

Jun 4, 2021

One of my favourites of the series. I learned a great deal from both the Instructor and the other learners. The assignments were well-crafted and a treasure trove of new information.

By Amal A

Aug 12, 2020

By John M

Apr 24, 2021

Clarity, content and presentation is excellent. Prof Theodore Clark is a softly spoken engaging presenter; graphics compliment the teaching and the course is well divided into palatable bite-size modules. Although aimed at the novice, this course also a very useful refresher. The modules are summarised by multiple choice questionnaires. Completion is a short final assignment question, which encourages you to present the knowledge you have absorbed. A free course, paid certification. I highly recommend to those interested in both the law and business elements of Intellectual property Trademark.

By HRUSIKESH N

Aug 14, 2021

The entire course has been an extraordinary journey and I absolutely loved Prof. CLARK and his teaching style. The efforts he has put in the course shows, and I am extremely grateful for the chance to take this course.

The course contains abundant real life examples and case studies and never ceases to be interesting. I am really looking forward to using the concepts gained throughout my professional career.

By Binta S

Jan 28, 2019

Fantastic course with Theodore Clark. Protecting Business Innovations via Trademark explained in simple terminologies for any beginner or advance student to understand. I will recommend this course to any business or brand willing to go global. I have learnt so much more and very prepared to register my brand as a trademark.

By Ron W

May 19, 2022

This course was excellently staffed and thoughtfully shaped. It is a pleasure to learn from those who want to, and are clearly able, to teach. From an older-than-dirt, fossilizing, perennial student, this was a great course and I recommend it to all who are not yet full.

By LEE Y C

Oct 27, 2020

The course is very well organized, interesting & useful. Prof. Theodore Clark used lots of great examples/ case studies in the course, that helped my learning a lot (and those examples/ case studies are very interesting too!).

Highly recommended!

By ARVIND M 1

Jul 5, 2020

This Course has been a rollercoaster ride that gets you even through pinching situations. even with minimum time put in, you can bear fruits fo your making you once thought impossible. its accuracy on topics allows one to make better use of time.

By Maureen S

Jun 4, 2021

By Luca F

Apr 7, 2021

I reallly liked this course. It has said a lot of informations about trademark and now that I have finished this course, I am really happy of what I did in the last week

By J L

Aug 12, 2020

thankyou soo much learnt many new things about trade marks mr.clark is wonderfull am happy to get connected to coursera.

By j j m b 1

Sep 2, 2021

This is really a wonderful platform to learn practically online and everyone should utilize it for their development .

By Shobayo O

Dec 23, 2020

The course was very enriching, got to learn a lot about trademarks and other countries mode of registry.

By Mohit R R

Sep 12, 2020

Excellent Course, I gained a lot of knowledge about Trademarks to implement for my upcoming start-up.

By Dhriti T

Aug 25, 2020

This course is beneficial to learn the concept of trademarks with business innovations.

By Azusa

Jun 17, 2020

That's so great!! I was able to learn it while having fun.

By Vijeta S

Dec 7, 2018

Very crivery crisp, easy to understand and informative

By Jorge E A F

Oct 4, 2020

Great course! Proffesor's pace is fantastic.

By Dr. U G

Sep 27, 2020

Excellently organized. It was wonderful

By Eric V

Aug 30, 2020

Useful yet simple and practical.

By AL S K

Oct 6, 2018

Great Course with great Teachher

By Gowri.M.Belwadi

Nov 22, 2019

Great course. Very informative!

By Tabitha E S

Sep 19, 2020

My favourite course and tutor

By rose r

Feb 7, 2019

thanks dear instructor

By Alvaro B

Aug 13, 2019

Spectacular

By Irene C

Jul 12, 2018

A good course for beginners giving general ideas about trademarks with interesting examples, easy to study. I would appreciate more legal details, info about the procedures of litigations and fines, documents required for trademark registration, official trademark pages links, maybe average prices or other particularities.

