AA
Aug 11, 2020
I have benefited from practical issues and the importance of registering in China, even if it is a start-up company, so registering a trademark is the most important step to protect it in the future.
MS
Jun 4, 2021
One of my favourites of the series. I learned a great deal from both the Instructor and the other learners. The assignments were well-crafted and a treasure trove of new information.
By Amal A•
Aug 12, 2020
By John M•
Apr 24, 2021
Clarity, content and presentation is excellent. Prof Theodore Clark is a softly spoken engaging presenter; graphics compliment the teaching and the course is well divided into palatable bite-size modules. Although aimed at the novice, this course also a very useful refresher. The modules are summarised by multiple choice questionnaires. Completion is a short final assignment question, which encourages you to present the knowledge you have absorbed. A free course, paid certification. I highly recommend to those interested in both the law and business elements of Intellectual property Trademark.
By HRUSIKESH N•
Aug 14, 2021
The entire course has been an extraordinary journey and I absolutely loved Prof. CLARK and his teaching style. The efforts he has put in the course shows, and I am extremely grateful for the chance to take this course.
The course contains abundant real life examples and case studies and never ceases to be interesting. I am really looking forward to using the concepts gained throughout my professional career.
By Binta S•
Jan 28, 2019
Fantastic course with Theodore Clark. Protecting Business Innovations via Trademark explained in simple terminologies for any beginner or advance student to understand. I will recommend this course to any business or brand willing to go global. I have learnt so much more and very prepared to register my brand as a trademark.
By Ron W•
May 19, 2022
This course was excellently staffed and thoughtfully shaped. It is a pleasure to learn from those who want to, and are clearly able, to teach. From an older-than-dirt, fossilizing, perennial student, this was a great course and I recommend it to all who are not yet full.
By LEE Y C•
Oct 27, 2020
The course is very well organized, interesting & useful. Prof. Theodore Clark used lots of great examples/ case studies in the course, that helped my learning a lot (and those examples/ case studies are very interesting too!).
Highly recommended!
By ARVIND M 1•
Jul 5, 2020
This Course has been a rollercoaster ride that gets you even through pinching situations. even with minimum time put in, you can bear fruits fo your making you once thought impossible. its accuracy on topics allows one to make better use of time.
By Maureen S•
Jun 4, 2021
By Luca F•
Apr 7, 2021
I reallly liked this course. It has said a lot of informations about trademark and now that I have finished this course, I am really happy of what I did in the last week
By J L•
Aug 12, 2020
thankyou soo much learnt many new things about trade marks mr.clark is wonderfull am happy to get connected to coursera.
By j j m b 1•
Sep 2, 2021
This is really a wonderful platform to learn practically online and everyone should utilize it for their development .
By Shobayo O•
Dec 23, 2020
The course was very enriching, got to learn a lot about trademarks and other countries mode of registry.
By Mohit R R•
Sep 12, 2020
Excellent Course, I gained a lot of knowledge about Trademarks to implement for my upcoming start-up.
By Dhriti T•
Aug 25, 2020
This course is beneficial to learn the concept of trademarks with business innovations.
By Azusa•
Jun 17, 2020
That's so great!! I was able to learn it while having fun.
By Vijeta S•
Dec 7, 2018
Very crivery crisp, easy to understand and informative
By Jorge E A F•
Oct 4, 2020
Great course! Proffesor's pace is fantastic.
By Dr. U G•
Sep 27, 2020
Excellently organized. It was wonderful
By Eric V•
Aug 30, 2020
Useful yet simple and practical.
By AL S K•
Oct 6, 2018
Great Course with great Teachher
By Gowri.M.Belwadi•
Nov 22, 2019
Great course. Very informative!
By Tabitha E S•
Sep 19, 2020
My favourite course and tutor
By rose r•
Feb 7, 2019
thanks dear instructor
By Alvaro B•
Aug 13, 2019
Spectacular
By Irene C•
Jul 12, 2018
A good course for beginners giving general ideas about trademarks with interesting examples, easy to study. I would appreciate more legal details, info about the procedures of litigations and fines, documents required for trademark registration, official trademark pages links, maybe average prices or other particularities.