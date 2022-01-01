- Business Patent Law
Protecting Business Innovation Specialization
Learn essential innovation, intellectual property, pricing and brand management skills that will enable you to innovate a business in these changing times.
Offered By
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners will go from gaining a deeper comprehension of intellectual property rights, to understanding how trademark, patent, and copyright laws can protect the innovation in products, designs, manufacturing processes, of business systems or models. Specifically, you will learn how judges use trademark violations tests to evaluate infringement, how big companies use strategy in brand acquisition to eliminate competition, and the process of getting a patent in terms of the time, cost and effort required for each step of the patenting process. Finally, material will be cemented through final exams to test your knowledge.
No prior experience required.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Protecting Business Innovations via Trademark
Protecting Business Innovations via Strategy
Protecting Business Innovations via Patent
Protecting Business Innovations via Copyright
Offered by
The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
HKUST - A dynamic, international research university, in relentless pursuit of excellence, leading the advance of science and technology, and educating the new generation of front-runners for Asia and the world.
