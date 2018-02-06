About this Course

2,808 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Protecting Business Innovation Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • start-up business
  • Intellectual Property
  • Business Strategy
  • Business Law
  • Copyright Protection
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Protecting Business Innovation Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction to Copyright

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 81 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Copyright Limitations

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 145 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Derivative Work & Parody

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 82 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Protecting Software Innovations

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 73 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM PROTECTING BUSINESS INNOVATIONS VIA COPYRIGHT

View all reviews

About the Protecting Business Innovation Specialization

Protecting Business Innovation

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder