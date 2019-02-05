AD
Aug 15, 2019
Great course with examples taklen from practical life for once! Even though I found it a bit too repetitive at some points, at least the teacher managed to get the important points through that way.
GI
Nov 9, 2020
This learning experience has been really awesome so far; I enjoyed every bit of the teachings, and the assignments too. Thank you so much Professor, and thanks to Coursera too!
By Francoise F•
Feb 5, 2019
I just wanted to have an overview on that subject so I have not written any assignments or participated in any of the forums, but I watched all the videos and done all the quizzes:
It turns out to be an extremely informative course with an obviously passionate, knowledgeable, thorough, methodical, instructor. He is a born teacher who is not afraid of repeating concepts, facts, policies and conventions throughout the course and provide us with numerous detailed examples for each topic. There is maybe too much of a strong accent on the USA copyright system but at times an international outlook is thankfully given. So in all I strongly recommend this course . Thank you so much!
By Anna D•
Aug 16, 2019
By Diana V d l S D•
Apr 9, 2019
It is an amazing source of knowledge because it gives you elemental and important information about copyright. Also gives you the opportunity to have expert's advice.
By Nazir A K•
May 3, 2020
This course is very good, it make me understand the relevant knowledge of U.S. copyright.By the way, the course teacher I think is very interesting and nice.
By SHREEJA M•
Nov 16, 2020
The course was very informative with a lot of practical examples facilitating a holistic learning experience
By Maureen S•
Jun 4, 2021
My favourite of this series which, in my opinion, really should be collated into a specialization. I have thorough legal training in Copyright Law, yet I learned a great deal that was new regarding the real-life impact of those laws e.g. how to check the host country of both the website and the payment collector. The section on copywriting games and software, despite the need to read it with the recent Supreme Court decision in Google v Oracle, is excellent. Loved this course.
By HRUSIKESH N•
Aug 16, 2021
I absolutely loved Prof. CLARK and am grateful for the opportunity to be able to take this course. The course was gripping throughout, was extremely systematic and contained a lot of real world examples and case studies. I really hope to use these concepts in my professional career in a fruitful way.
By LEE Y C•
Oct 11, 2020
The course is very well organized, interesting & useful. Prof. Theodore Clark used lots of great examples/ case studies in the course, that helped my learning a lot (and those examples/ case studies are very interesting too!).
Highly recommended!
By Boluwatife I•
Nov 10, 2020
By Andrea G•
May 8, 2020
The pace of the course is very good, it has practical cases for a better understanding and the explanations are clear.
By Yixiong K•
Mar 12, 2019
Really excellent course on copyright! There is a lot of fun and the content is super practical!
By Alberto N•
Aug 24, 2018
Vey useful course. Prof. Theodore is simply perfect!
I am going to complete the series very soon.
By Samruddhi K - 8•
Sep 3, 2020
wonderful platform to understand the concept of copyright in easy and well explained manner.
By Lakshani P•
Nov 17, 2020
Excellent course with study materials. Lecturer is fun and the course is not boring.
By gani g•
Feb 7, 2018
The course is really well presented. The discussion videos are awesome!
By Jaime T S•
Jul 6, 2020
Excellent course! very complete in all the matters of copyright
By Ashfaq A•
Apr 13, 2019
I wish if the written notes or powerpoint were available.
By Chris B•
Dec 2, 2021
I found the course very educational and instrtuctional,
By Pratik M•
May 23, 2020
Good course. I learned a lot about the copyright.
By Md S H•
Jun 8, 2020
I get to know and learn a lot from this course.
By AL S K•
Dec 14, 2018
Great Course ever. Love to give 5 Stars
By Segun M A E•
May 17, 2020
It has been great and educative
By Javier B A•
Jan 5, 2020
Excellent Course.Superb Teacher
By 徐英•
Jan 4, 2019
还会继续再回来复习着学习，这真的是一门需要好好学的课程
By Abdullah S•
Jul 11, 2020
Excellent Course.