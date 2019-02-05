Chevron Left
Back to Protecting Business Innovations via Copyright

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Protecting Business Innovations via Copyright by The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

4.8
stars
147 ratings
32 reviews

About the Course

Protecting Business Innovations Via Copyright Watch Course Overview: https://youtu.be/mUja4iwbrTE Intellectual property rights (IPR) has a great impact on innovation development and society. In Science, Engineering, and Business, we seek to create wealth through innovation in products, designs, manufacturing processes, and business systems or models. However, innovation leaders often FAIL to benefit from their discoveries and inventions when they are unable to adequately protect those innovations. Learn the basics of copyright, copyright infringement, derivative works/parody and copyright related to software. This course provides learners with an understanding of Copyright law and how it can be used to protect business innovation. The course focus is on protecting innovations with copyright as one of several tools that can be used by companies and individuals to protect creative innovations. In additional to learning about how copyright works in theory, we will also discuss situations in which copyright might not be effective in protecting innovations, and will focus on the legal issues involved from a practical business perspective rather than from a purely legal viewpoint. This course is one part of a four course series focusing on protection of business innovations using copyright, patent, trademark and strategy, and these four courses may be taken in any order that is most beneficial to students interested in learning about protecting innovation. Other courses in the Protecting Business Innovations series: 1. Copyright: https://www.coursera.org/learn/protect-business-innovations-copyright 2. Trademark: https://www.coursera.org/learn/protect-business-innovations-trademark 3. Patent: https://www.coursera.org/learn/protect-business-innovations-patent 4. Strategy: https://www.coursera.org/learn/protect-business-innovations-strategy...

Top reviews

AD

Aug 15, 2019

Great course with examples taklen from practical life for once! Even though I found it a bit too repetitive at some points, at least the teacher managed to get the important points through that way.

GI

Nov 9, 2020

This learning experience has been really awesome so far; I enjoyed every bit of the teachings, and the assignments too. Thank you so much Professor, and thanks to Coursera too!

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 32 Reviews for Protecting Business Innovations via Copyright

By Francoise F

Feb 5, 2019

I just wanted to have an overview on that subject so I have not written any assignments or participated in any of the forums, but I watched all the videos and done all the quizzes:

It turns out to be an extremely informative course with an obviously passionate, knowledgeable, thorough, methodical, instructor. He is a born teacher who is not afraid of repeating concepts, facts, policies and conventions throughout the course and provide us with numerous detailed examples for each topic. There is maybe too much of a strong accent on the USA copyright system but at times an international outlook is thankfully given. So in all I strongly recommend this course . Thank you so much!

By Anna D

Aug 16, 2019

Great course with examples taklen from practical life for once! Even though I found it a bit too repetitive at some points, at least the teacher managed to get the important points through that way.

By Diana V d l S D

Apr 9, 2019

It is an amazing source of knowledge because it gives you elemental and important information about copyright. Also gives you the opportunity to have expert's advice.

By Nazir A K

May 3, 2020

This course is very good, it make me understand the relevant knowledge of U.S. copyright.By the way, the course teacher I think is very interesting and nice.

By SHREEJA M

Nov 16, 2020

The course was very informative with a lot of practical examples facilitating a holistic learning experience

By Maureen S

Jun 4, 2021

My favourite of this series which, in my opinion, really should be collated into a specialization. I have thorough legal training in Copyright Law, yet I learned a great deal that was new regarding the real-life impact of those laws e.g. how to check the host country of both the website and the payment collector. The section on copywriting games and software, despite the need to read it with the recent Supreme Court decision in Google v Oracle, is excellent. Loved this course.

By HRUSIKESH N

Aug 16, 2021

I absolutely loved Prof. CLARK and am grateful for the opportunity to be able to take this course. The course was gripping throughout, was extremely systematic and contained a lot of real world examples and case studies. I really hope to use these concepts in my professional career in a fruitful way.

By LEE Y C

Oct 11, 2020

The course is very well organized, interesting & useful. Prof. Theodore Clark used lots of great examples/ case studies in the course, that helped my learning a lot (and those examples/ case studies are very interesting too!).

Highly recommended!

By Boluwatife I

Nov 10, 2020

This learning experience has been really awesome so far; I enjoyed every bit of the teachings, and the assignments too. Thank you so much Professor, and thanks to Coursera too!

By Andrea G

May 8, 2020

The pace of the course is very good, it has practical cases for a better understanding and the explanations are clear.

By Yixiong K

Mar 12, 2019

Really excellent course on copyright! There is a lot of fun and the content is super practical!

By Alberto N

Aug 24, 2018

Vey useful course. Prof. Theodore is simply perfect!

I am going to complete the series very soon.

By Samruddhi K - 8

Sep 3, 2020

wonderful platform to understand the concept of copyright in easy and well explained manner.

By Lakshani P

Nov 17, 2020

Excellent course with study materials. Lecturer is fun and the course is not boring.

By gani g

Feb 7, 2018

The course is really well presented. The discussion videos are awesome!

By Jaime T S

Jul 6, 2020

Excellent course! very complete in all the matters of copyright

By Ashfaq A

Apr 13, 2019

I wish if the written notes or powerpoint were available.

By Chris B

Dec 2, 2021

I found the course very educational and instrtuctional,

By Pratik M

May 23, 2020

Good course. I learned a lot about the copyright.

By Md S H

Jun 8, 2020

I get to know and learn a lot from this course.

By AL S K

Dec 14, 2018

Great Course ever. Love to give 5 Stars

By Segun M A E

May 17, 2020

It has been great and educative

By Javier B A

Jan 5, 2020

Excellent Course.Superb Teacher

By 徐英

Jan 4, 2019

还会继续再回来复习着学习，这真的是一门需要好好学的课程

By Abdullah S

Jul 11, 2020

Excellent Course.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder